VIDEO: QB Caleb Williams Announces USC Commitment

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams has officially signed with USC. Williams entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3.

ESPN reports:

"Williams signed all his paperwork to attend USC late last week. He registered for classes with his academic adviser late on Friday, ahead of the school's final deadline to do so. He's expected to attend his first class at USC in person on Tuesday and be cleared to join team workouts in the upcoming days."

Williams announced his transfer decision in a video post on social media.

Williams leaves the Oklahoma Sooners after one season to join Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles. He ends his career at OU with 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns.

-----

