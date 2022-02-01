Skip to main content
VIDEO: QB Caleb Williams Announces USC Commitment

VIDEO: QB Caleb Williams Announces USC Commitment

Caleb Williams will join the USC Trojans in 2022.

Caleb Williams will join the USC Trojans in 2022.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams has officially signed with USC. Williams entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3.

ESPN reports:

"Williams signed all his paperwork to attend USC late last week. He registered for classes with his academic adviser late on Friday, ahead of the school's final deadline to do so. He's expected to attend his first class at USC in person on Tuesday and be cleared to join team workouts in the upcoming days."

Williams announced his transfer decision in a video post on social media.

Recommended Articles

Williams leaves the Oklahoma Sooners after one season to join Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles. He ends his career at OU with 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17206662
Football

VIDEO: QB Caleb Williams Announces USC Commitment

35 seconds ago
USATSI_17484654
Football

Report: Oklahoma Transfer QB Caleb Williams Transferring to USC

24 minutes ago
USATSI_17247647
Football

Insider Details How Jaxson Dart's Commitment Impacts Ole Miss

18 hours ago
USATSI_17112623
Football

USC Transfer QB Jaxson Dart Speaks Out Following Ole Miss Commitment: 'I Love SC'

Jan 30, 2022
USATSI_17295277
Football

Report: USC's Jaxson Dart, Michael Trigg Transfer To Ole Miss

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_10392606
Football

Report: USC Linebacker Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_17448400
Football

USC Alumni Send Caleb Williams Hopeful Message: 'Make That Move Champ'

Jan 28, 2022
USATSI_17576131
Basketball

Stanford Defeats USC Basketball 64-61

Jan 28, 2022