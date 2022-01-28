USC Alumni Send Caleb Williams Hopeful Message: 'Make That Move Champ'

Williams deadline to enroll at USC for the spring semester is January 28, according to several reports.

Oklahoma transfer quarterback Caleb Williams has yet to announce his commitment for next season. Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 3, after spending one season with the Sooners.

Many believe USC is an obvious choice for Williams, given the Lincoln Riley connection. However, the 20-year-old has yet to make a decision public.

USA TODAY

Gaining the commitment of Williams would be monumental for USC, given the recent lost depth. Veteran three-year starter Kedon Slovis, transferred to Pitt in January, and freshman QB Jaxson Dart entered the portal shortly after. For now, USC returns with two quarterbacks in 2022, Miller Moss [freshman] and Mo Hasan [redshirt senior].

Former USC football players Dion Bailey [safety] and Antwaun Woods [defensive tackle] sent Williams a message through social media, encouraging him to sign with the Trojans.

