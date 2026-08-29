California Running Back Recruit Malaki Davis Connects with USC Trojans Legend

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 three-star running Malaki Davis is a throwback player. It makes sense considering he studies old school running backs, one of which is 1981 USC Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Allen. Davis is a top target for the Trojans in the 2028 class and recently connected with Allen.

“It was really cool getting some information on what he had to say about certain things, and him just telling me how his career went,” Davis said. “I feel like okay, these are like the basics you need to know, or you need to do in order to make as far as he did.”

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Allen has been a prominent figure around the program in recent years. He attends a number of home games and occasionally travels out to road games as well. For at least the past two seasons, Allen has been on campus during official visit weekends to talk with commits.

“He was talking highly about everyone, from Lincoln Riley down to the water boys or water girls," Davis said. "Everybody in his journey was special to him. He was talking about Coach [Anthony] Jones. He was like, ‘That's a really nice person.’ He’s very comfortable being able to talk to him. I felt the same way, just being able to talk to him about anything. He’s telling the truth about it. He's not trying to make them sound good in a sense.”

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Davis plays in a prolific offense. Which means there are other players that are going to eat. Last season, he was a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American despite 15 touches being the most he received in a game. Allen gave him some valuable advice on his workload.

"What are you gonna do with those like six to eight or 10 touches? Are you gonna like just pout about it and be in your feelings? Or are you gonna do something with it, like score and get your yards," Davis said. "That put an ease to me, because I was feeling like, ‘Damn, I'm not getting that many touches and all that,’ but now it's okay. I'm good because if all these colleges are reaching out and I'm barely getting all these touches, I'm definitely doing something with all my reps.”

Intense Morning Work Ethic

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | USC Trojans on SI

Davis mostly takes online class, which means he’s doing his homework during the day but also has some down time before heading to campus in the afternoon.

He didn’t want to be sitting around during the day. So, it started his freshman year by his dad telling him to run around the block to keep his body moving. And then it turned into full workouts three times a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Davis will run up a hill at a local park 12 times. Every time he comes down the hill, he’ll do a burn-out on push ups or leg lifts. Afterwards, he’ll go on a mile-long run and then do 2-4 reps of 100-yard sprints. Everyday isn’t the same, depending on what the practice schedule will be or game days.

Davis says the workouts help him when he gets to practice because he feels ready to go. And by his play early in his high school career, it translates to the field.

Fall Game Day Plans

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | Photo courtesy of Malaki Davis

Davis has locked in game day plans to visit USC for its matchups against Louisiana on Sept. 12 and Ohio State on Oct. 31. Although, he could certainly visit more than just those two times.

He also plans on making it out to Ann Arbor to see Michigan when they host Penn State on Oct. 17. Davis is contact with Cal and Miami but says the Trojans are still the favorite in his recruitment.

Davis has a very close relationship with Jones. The two talk about every other day and Jones reviews his game tape.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.