Where USC Trojans Stand for California Runnning Back Recruit Malaki Davis

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 three-star running back Malaki Davis has seen his recruitment start to pick up a ton of momentum this summer.

Miami and Michigan are two schools that have had a lot of communication and ramped up their pursuit of Davis recently.

Growing Relationship with Anthony Jones

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

However, USC is still the school that continues to set the pace for Davis’ recruitment heading into his junior season, and the main reason why is because of his relationship with running backs coach Anthony Jones.

After visiting Southern Cal multiple times last fall, Davis has been on campus four times this calendar year, most recently on June 11 to workout with the Trojans coach at their invite-only prospect camp. It was a great opportunity for Davis to learn from Jones personally in the film room and on the field. Something Davis has called an "eye-opening experience." Southern Cal was the only school he visited this summer.

Jones has been recruiting Davis heavily since the turn of the year. He made the trip down to Centennial in late January to watch Davis workout at the school’s College Showcase and twice in the spring. But Jones has also been in constant contact with Davis’ family.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | USC Trojans on SI

“That's a big part of my recruiting as well,” Davis said. “I'm trying to have them be comfortable enough to be cool with the coaches too. I don't want to just be all about me. I want it to be family too. I want them to be cool with my family.”

Davis’ teammate is four-star receiver Quentin Hale, one of the prized recruits in the Trojans 2027 class. Hale officially shutdown his recruitment shortly after taking his official visit in late May and has put on his recruiting hat with local prospects in the 2028 class, including Davis.

“He’s definitely been talking to me more about USC and how the program is and how the recruiting process been with him, like from when he first got the offer till now and how they act and all that," Davis said.

Fall Plans for Malaki Davis

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | Photo courtesy of Malaki Davis

During his visit to USC last month, coach Lincoln Riley encouraged Davis to continue returning to campus frequently, and he intends to do just that in the fall. Davis would like to attend every home game.

The local star also eyes a trip to Ann Arbor in mid-October to see the Michigan versus Penn State game. Miami is another school that could get a visit and a trip up to Oregon is something that is high on the agenda.

“I haven't been up there. The coaches keep showing the nice area and all that, and the facility because Oregon has a nice facility. I'm trying to get that experience, that's once in a lifetime thing," Davis said.

Davis has stated in the past that Ducks sophomore running back Jordon Davison is someone that he looks up to because of their similar playing style and the two have trained together.

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