USC Cornerback Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    December 8, 2021
    USC Cornerback Chase Williams Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    Another defensive player is set to leave the Trojans.
    USC cornerback Chase Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

    Williams, a redshirt junior, finished the 2021 season with 48 total tackles and one sack. Williams was a four-star prospect out of Roosevelt High School in Corona, Calif.

    During his career at USC, Williams tallied 85 total tackles, 58 solo tackles, 27 assist tackles, one passes defended, and one sack.

    “My experience at this prestigious university has been second to none and helped groom me into the man I am today, and will be in the future. I would like to give the upmost respect to Coach Helton and Coach Donte for accepting me into their family,” Williams said in a social media post.

    “I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 2 years remaining of eligibility. I have always had to prove myself, and this is another opportunity to do so. Fight On.”

    Williams joins kicker Alex Stadhaus, defensive lineman Jake Lichtenstein, and outside linebackers Juliano Falaniko and Hunter Echols, who also intend on leaving USC.

