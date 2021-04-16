Chris Steele Wants To Leave USC 'After This Season'

Trojan cornerback Chris Steele discussed his goals for the 2021 season during media availability on Thursday morning.

USC cornerback Chris Steele has high hopes for the 2021 season, and he's not afraid to let the world know.

During media availability on Thursday morning, the sophomore cornerback discussed his goals for the upcoming football season.

"Obviously, I want to be a first-team All-American, unanimous All-American, so I want every panel across the board, across the country to recognize me as one of the top corners in the country this year," said Steele.

"And it's also my goal to leave after this season as a high draft prospect. So I've been working real hard this offseason, working on my mental [side] more than anything to be able to accomplish that goal." [Steele]

Steele is set to return as the Trojans' starting boundary corner, following field corner Olaijah Griffin's departure for the NFL draft.

Last season Steele had started in six games, had 26 tackles, four deflections and one interception. He was also named to the 2020 All-Pac-12 second team and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 second team.

The California native's freshman campaign was quite impressive. After transferring from Florida and being granted a waiver by the NCAA to play immediately, Steele proceeded to play in 12 games for the Trojans with six starts.

To add he had 35 tackles, including one for a loss of one yard, five deflections and a fumble recovery.

Cornerback coach Donte Williams spoke highly of Steele during Thursdays press conference, particularly detailing his performance this spring.

"Athletically, Chris is up there. I mean, when it comes to who can clock a 40, bench press, vertical jump, he's as good as it comes in those attributes. So I think more for him is the mental aspect, not just football but the mental aspect with him. Just making sure he plays a lot better with his feet than with his hands, because he is physically strong, physically gifted," said Williams.

"I think he's second to none not just in this conference but in the nation...but we're gonna continue to work toward that goal." [Williams]

With a full spring camp and offseason to prepare for the Trojans 12 regular season contests, Steele should emerge as a natural leader in USC's secondary next year.

-----

You may also like:

[Scouting Report Details Concerns on USC CB ahead of NFL Draft]

[USC Defender Reveals 'Battling a Form' of Depression]

[USC Basketball Receives NCAA Sanctions]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com