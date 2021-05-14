Report: Auburn Safety Transfers to USC

Chris Thompson Jr. is leaving Auburn and heading out to Southern California.

Texas native, Chris Thompson Jr., has decided to continue his career at the University of Southern California.

Thompson Jr. attended Auburn University as a true freshman where he played in six of the eleven games and totaled eight tackles during the 2020 season.

The physical defensive back has some previous Trojan ties, as USC's safeties coach Craig Naivar recruited the stellar athlete when he attended Duncanville High School. Now joining the Trojan family, Thompson Jr. provides a physical presence and becomes an outlet for USC on defense, especially after Max Williams suffered a torn ACL during spring camp.

Thompson Jr. seems to be elated with his decision to switch schools. He took to Twitter to announce the news publicly citing, “God’s Speed! Let’s do it LA! #Committed #FightOn"

With four years of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson provides the Trojans with some much needed depth in their backfield.

Thompson Jr. is now the second defensive player to transfer to USC for the 2021 season. Xavion Alfred, University of Texas transfer, joined the Trojans roster earlier this year.

-------

What do you think of the Chris Thompson Jr. joining the Trojans? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

-------

You may also like:

[READ: Pac-12 Hires New Commissioner]

[Three Things To Know: Pac-12 New Commissioner George Kliavkoff]

-------

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com