Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Report: Auburn Safety Transfers to USC

Chris Thompson Jr. is leaving Auburn and heading out to Southern California.
Author:
Publish date:

Texas native, Chris Thompson Jr., has decided to continue his career at the University of Southern California.
Thompson Jr. attended Auburn University as a true freshman where he played in six of the eleven games and totaled eight tackles during the 2020 season.

The physical defensive back has some previous Trojan ties, as USC's safeties coach Craig Naivar recruited the stellar athlete when he attended Duncanville High School. Now joining the Trojan family, Thompson Jr. provides a physical presence and becomes an outlet for USC on defense, especially after Max Williams suffered a torn ACL during spring camp.

Thompson Jr. seems to be elated with his decision to switch schools. He took to Twitter to announce the news publicly citing, “God’s Speed! Let’s do it LA! #Committed #FightOn"

With four years of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson provides the Trojans with some much needed depth in their backfield. 

Thompson Jr. is now the second defensive player to transfer to USC for the 2021 season. Xavion Alfred, University of Texas transfer, joined the Trojans roster earlier this year.

-------

What do you think of the Chris Thompson Jr. joining the Trojans? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

-------

You may also like:

[READ: Pac-12 Hires New Commissioner]

[Three Things To Know: Pac-12 New Commissioner George Kliavkoff]

-------

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Screen Shot 2021-05-13 at 2.38.51 PM
Football

Report: Auburn Safety Transfers to USC

Screen Shot 2021-05-13 at 7.48.44 AM
Football

Three Things To Know: Pac-12 New Commissioner George Kliavkoff

Screen Shot 2021-05-13 at 1.34.30 PM
Football

Breaking: Pac-12 Conference Hires Las Vegas Mogul as New Commissioner

Screen Shot 2021-05-07 at 1.24.41 PM
Football

Report: USC Linebacker Interested in Joining Ohio State Buckeyes?

Screen Shot 2021-05-12 at 8.23.49 AM
Football

Former Texas Coach Turned USC Staffer Breaks Silence on Jake Ehlinger Tragedy

Screen Shot 2021-01-27 at 9.00.51 AM
Football

Clay Helton Reveals Why Alijah Vera-Tucker is Great Fit for New York Jets

USATSI_15332234
Football

Clay Helton Reveals Why Amon Ra-St. Brown is a 'Offensive Player with a 'Defensive Mentality'

Screen Shot 2021-05-08 at 10.42.44 AM
Football

Former USC Standout Antwaun Woods Signs One-Year-Deal With New Team