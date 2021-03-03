Clay Helton Announces Spring Camp Start Date

The USC head coach provided his initial thoughts on USC's 2021 college football schedule and talked upcoming spring practice with Pac-12 broadcasters.

Clay Helton appeared on the Pac-12 Network's live broadcast with Yogi Roth and Guy Haberman on Tuesday morning to discuss USC's 2021 college football schedule and spring training.

Helton revealed that USC will kick off spring practice on the last week of March, citing, "we're going to start March 29."

The Pac-12 released their official schedules for each team and Helton mentioned that he was pleased with USC's matchups. He said, "[I'm] very happy with it."

"You know, in today's College Football Playoff time, it's all about resumes. It's about your resume, resume, resume. And the ability to have, one, a nine-game conference schedule, like we play in the Pac-12, as well as to introduce San Jose State, BYU, [and] Notre Dame, three teams that at the end of the regular season last year were top 25 teams, you've got a great resume. Now it's about going to do your job."

Even though USC had seven players opt out for the 2021 NFL Draft in Talanoa Hufanga, Amon Ra-St. Brown, Jay Tufele, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Olaijah Griffin, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Tyler Vaughns, Helton has plenty of talent returning next season.

One key returning member to the Trojans offense is quarterback Kedon Slovis. Slovis will enter his third year as USC's signal caller next season and is looking "great" after suffering some minor injuries towards the end of the 2020 season.

Helton said on his appearance on the Pac-12 Network, "You know, in the [Pac-12 conference] championship game on the last pass, he obviously came away with a shoulder injury that has now healed. He's going through a winter conditioning program right now. [Kedon] looks great, and looks very healthy and can't wait to get going in his junior campaign."

[Check Out The Trojans Official 2021 CFB Schedule HERE]

-----

You may also like:

[Can The Steelers Afford JuJu Smith-Schuster?]

[Jim Mora Jr.'s 2021 Heisman List]

[Position Projection: Who Is Next After Slovis?]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com