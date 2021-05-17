University Tax Return Reveals Clay Helton's MEGA Earnings

The USC head coach's salary and 2019-20 earnings goes public...

Tax season is here, which means USC fans get a sneak peak into Clay Helton's earnings this past year.

According to Ryan Kartje of the LA Times, "From July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, USC paid head football coach Clay Helton $4.813 million, according to the university’s federal tax return. Helton was paid $4.569 million over the previous year."

"That’s a much smaller raise than Helton received from USC prior to the 2018 season, when a contract extension from then-AD Lynn Swann boosted his salary by 40% from $3.2 mill to $4.569 mill."

Helton has spent five seasons at USC's head coach, and 11 seasons with the program.

The 48-year-old is 45-23 (.662) as the USC head coach, with 12 victories over AP Top 25 teams, including 3 in the Top 5 and 4 in the Top 10.

He went 5-1 last season in 2020, and made it to the Pac-12 Championship, ultimately losing to the Oregon Ducks. Helton was also the first USC head coach to have 10-win seasons in each of his first two full seasons.

Does Clay Helton deserve his hefty salary? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

