Jalen Ramsey Teases Former USC Trojan Robert Woods Over Jersey Number

Robert Woods and teammate Jalen Ramsey both wanted the number two on their jerseys.

With the NFL's new rule allowing players to change their jersey numbers to whatever they would like, players started to inquire about new numbers; including former USC star Robert Woods.

But he wasn't the only one on the team envying for a new digit on the back of his sleek threads, All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey also wanted to change his number, to the same number as Woods.

This would lead to a friendly, yet intense, feud on Twitter. As Ramsey tried his hardest to show how much he wanted dibs on his uniform. But he was ultimately unsuccessful in trying to snag it away from the nine-year wideout.

While Ramsey was unsuccessful in getting the new number he wanted, his effort was phenomenal. Just look at several of his tweets over the last month-plus.

Woods, the Los Angeles Rams receiver will switch to No. 2 after wearing No. 17 for his first four years in L.A. He previously wore No. 10 in Buffalo after getting drafted by the Bills in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. Woods wore No. 2 in high school and at USC.

Since Woods won the battle for the coveted No. 2, Ramsey is deciding to stick with No. 20 on the front and back of his jersey entering the 2021 NFL season.

Woods wearing No. 2 will bring back his glory days before he went pro. That number was what the talented receiver sported for seven years while at Junipero Serra High School and while at USC.

During his three seasons as a Trojan, Woods tallied 252 catches, 2,930 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns. The 29-year-old is entering his 9th NFL season, as he looks to continue to produce for head coach Sean McVay's Rams.

