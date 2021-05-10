Cleveland Cavaliers Assistant Coach Headed to USC

USC women's basketball is making big moves with the recent hire of former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Lindsay Gottlieb as their new head coach.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to break the news writing. "Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Lindsay Gottlieb has agreed to a six-year contract to become women’s basketball coach at the University of Southern California, sources told ESPN"

Gottleib spent the past two yeas working for the Cavs, and was hired back in 2019. She became the seventh female NBA assistant in league history, and continues to pave the way for women in sports.

Gottlieb is no stranger to the Pac-12 conference, she previously served as Cal's women's basketball head coach, and held a 179-89 record in eight seasons with the team.

"We are thrilled to name Lindsay Gottlieb our new women's basketball head coach," said USC athletic director Mike Bohn in a statement.

"A trailblazer who smashed through the glass ceiling of men's professional sports, I cannot think of a better coach, leader, and role model for our young women. Lindsay has a proven record of success in the country's premier women's basketball conference, and her commitment to student-athletes aligns perfectly with our vision and values. After an incredible experience in the NBA, Lindsay is taking leadership of our program at a time when she has become her very best as a coach and teacher, and we have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead the Women of Troy back to national prominence."

