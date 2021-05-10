Report: NFL Team Peaks Interest in Antwaun Woods, Hosting Free Agent for Visit

Woods is set to visit the Indianapolis Colts on Monday...

Former USC defensive tackle Antwaun Woods is set to visit the Indianapolis Colts today according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This news follows the Dallas Cowboys decision to release Woods after spending three seasons with the team.

The Cowboys resigned Woods to a new deal on April 22, but after selecting two defensive tackles in the 2021 NFL Draft in Quinton Bohanna and Osa Odighizuwa the franchise reconsidered their terms with Woods.

If Woods does indeed sign with the Colts, he will join two other former USC Trojans Michael Pittman Jr. and Tyler Vaughns who recently joined the team, Pittman in 2020 and Vaughns in 2021.

Woods was an undrafted free agent out of USC in 2016, who was later picked up by the Tennessee Titans. The former Trojan had a short stint in Nashville before heading over the Texas to join the Cowboys.

Over the last three seasons, Woods has totaled 80 tackles, four of which were for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two fumbles recovered.

