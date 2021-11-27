Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Colin Cowherd Offers Opinion on USC's Next Hire: 'Go Pro'

    Plus, Cowherd names this top three candidates.
    Author:

    Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd recently took to social media to share his opinion on USC football's next hire.

    Cowherd began by directly addressing Trojan athletic director Mike Bohn, encouraging him to hire a 'pro' minded coach.

    “Go pro,” Cowherd said.

    James Franklin staying at Penn State, Mel Tucker staying at Michigan State, Luke Fickell staying at Cincinnati, Dave Aranda at Baylor, reportedly staying at Baylor. All smart moves by those coaches, it takes years and years to create connectivity with local high school coaches in your state, or in your region,” said Cowherd.

    “I want somebody with head coaching experience. I don’t think you should learn to coach at USC. Bill O’BrienRaheem Morris, Doug Pederson would be my top three choices," Cowherd continued..."It’s LA. It’s not a stay forever job, it’s a make an impact and get swooped up by the NFL.” 

    Recommended Articles

    USA TODAY 

    USA TODAY 

    USC announced the firing of former head coach Clay Helton in September after losing to the Stanford Cardinal. Under interim head coach Donte Williams, the team is [4-6] with two games left on their schedule. 

    [READ: Insider 'Expects' Big 12 Coach To Land USC Job]

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_15308908
    Football

    Colin Cowherd Offers Opinion on USC's Next Hire: 'Go Pro'

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_16830994
    Football

    Game Day Hub: USC vs. BYU

    1 minute ago
    Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 10.47.45 AM
    Football

    Insider 'Expects' Big 12 Coach To Land USC Job

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17199910
    Football

    How To Watch: USC vs. BYU

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_15278147
    Football

    USC Football Player Details 'Wants' In Next Head Coach

    Nov 26, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-11-26 at 9.14.48 AM
    Football

    USC Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Talks Defensive Struggles This Season

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_17109823
    Football

    Insider Eliminates Top Candidate Dave Aranda From USC Job

    Nov 25, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-09-13 at 4.55.00 PM
    Recruiting

    22' QB Devin Brown Decommits From USC

    Nov 24, 2021