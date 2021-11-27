Colin Cowherd Offers Opinion on USC's Next Hire: 'Go Pro'

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd recently took to social media to share his opinion on USC football's next hire.

Cowherd began by directly addressing Trojan athletic director Mike Bohn, encouraging him to hire a 'pro' minded coach.

“Go pro,” Cowherd said.

“James Franklin staying at Penn State, Mel Tucker staying at Michigan State, Luke Fickell staying at Cincinnati, Dave Aranda at Baylor, reportedly staying at Baylor. All smart moves by those coaches, it takes years and years to create connectivity with local high school coaches in your state, or in your region,” said Cowherd.

“I want somebody with head coaching experience. I don’t think you should learn to coach at USC. Bill O’Brien, Raheem Morris, Doug Pederson would be my top three choices," Cowherd continued..."It’s LA. It’s not a stay forever job, it’s a make an impact and get swooped up by the NFL.”

USA TODAY

USC announced the firing of former head coach Clay Helton in September after losing to the Stanford Cardinal. Under interim head coach Donte Williams, the team is [4-6] with two games left on their schedule.

[READ: Insider 'Expects' Big 12 Coach To Land USC Job]

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube