Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd is the latest public figure to comment on Lincoln Riley's new home in Southern California. According to Front Office Sports, Riley spent some serious coin [$17.2 million] on his new oceanfront estate in Palos Verdes, Calif.

Cowherd took to social media to comment on Riley's new purchase, calling the 38-year-old, "my coach."

Riley was hired by USC on Nov. 28. He previously spent five seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners.

“I am truly excited to come to USC and join the Trojan Family as its new head football coach," Riley said in a press release.

"USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration has made a deep commitment to winning. I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it. The pieces are in place for us to build the program back to where it should be and the fans expect it to be. We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage, and has a dynamic balanced offense and a stout aggressive defense.

I want to thank the administration, coaches and players at Oklahoma for five incredible years as their head coach. We accomplished some great things there and I will always cherish my time as a Sooner.”

