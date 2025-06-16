College Football Analysts Underwhelmed By USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley
With USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley entering his fourth season in Southern California, the Trojans remain a focal point of conversation of college football – even in the offseason. Recent debates after the 7-6 overall season raises questions for Riley and his tenure at USC.
National voices in sports including Fox Sports analysts Joel Klatt, Colin Cowherd and former college coach Urban Meyer have weighed in on the future of Riley and expressed what could be in store for the Trojans coach.
Riley’s first season set the bar high, ending the 2022 season with an 11-3 overall record, finishing first in PAC-12 play and defeating rivals Notre Dame and UCLA, who were both ranked in the AP Top-25.
While Klatt first emphasized the excitement Riley initially brought to USC, he also reiterated the disappointment the program's recent seasons have been.
“We have seen it work once, in the year that they almost went to the College Football Playoff,” Klatt said. “That was his first year. And yet, we look up and last year was incredibly underwhelming. Riley’s tenure started off gangbusters. But he’s coming off these two underwhelming seasons.”
MORE: USC Trojans Favorites For Elite Linebacker Recruit Talanoa Ili Over UCLA Bruins?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Colston Loveland Growing Under Ben Johnson's Plan
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Expectations Compared To Ohio State, Alabama Crimson Tide
USC starts the 2025 season with preseason competition with Missouri State and Georgia Southern, led by former USC coach Clay Helton, both games should be a relatively smooth start for the Trojans. The kicker is the road game at Illinois on Sept. 27, a key matchup that could set the trajectory of the Trojans’ season.
The competition only heats following their game at Illinois – the Trojans host a home game against Michigan, and two road contests at Notre Dame and Nebraska.
Last season Riley went 1-4 for road losses, including losses to Maryland and Minnesota – two losses that shocked the Trojan fanbase.
Despite his past coaching success at Oklahoma – leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield to a Heisman Trophy and a College Football Playoff appearance – Riley has yet to find consistent success at USC.
However, Cowherd recognized that the Trojans may pick up where they left off.
“I saw the over/under on USC, 7.5 games, and I think that’s accurate,” Cowherd said. “I think their best player is a safety. I think they’re very, very young. I think they’re an eight-win team. At some point, when does the hammer come down? Or do you think this remains, long term, Lincoln is fine? What if they go 8-5? Would that be good enough?”
With younger talent paired with heavy competition, this team has a lot to prove if they want to be back in the Playoff conversation.
Meyer, former Utah, Florida, and Ohio State coach, emphasized the competition the Trojans are lined up with Cowherd on “The Herd,” and what Riley can do as the Trojans coach.
“The way I’ve always looked at USC is I equate them to Ohio State, Alabama, Texas and Florida,” Meyer said. “I’ve always looked at USC as one of the top-five jobs in America. I’ve got a lot of respect for Lincoln Riley. I promised myself I would never call for jobs, because I’m not going to do that. However, when seven, eight wins is acceptable at USC…I don’t know.”
Meyer then pivoted and saw the potential success for Riley and USC this season, but also expressed the known fact that their season can’t end like the last one.
“I think they’re going to have a great year and I think we’re not going to have to have this conversation,” Meyer said. “But 8-5? Go 8-5 at Ohio State and see what happens.”