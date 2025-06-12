All Trojans

Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Colston Loveland Growing Under Ben Johnson's Plan

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson provides progress updates on former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams and first-round draft pick tight end Colston Loveland.

Jun 3, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jun 3, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is in a season of change. After having three offensive coordinators and two head coaches during his rookie season, Williams and the Bears got a breath of fresh air as former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson accepted the job as the head coach of the Bears.

With a fresh start also comes adjustment and learning. Former USC Trojans quarterback Williams and the roster are in that phase right now as the offseason progresses.

One of the biggest aspects to the change and adaptation for Williams outside of the scheme will be the new targets he has the operate with at his disposal. One being rookie tight end Colston Loveland, the Bears' first-round pick. Loveland, recovering from a minor injury, projects to be one of Williams’s go-to-targets as they both learn and grow in the system for years to come. 

Jun 3, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"He's [Williams] committed to learning the offense," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "We're not where we need to be yet as a team, and he understands that. Any chance he gets to get a few more full-speed reps, it sounds like he wants them."

Johnson is considered one of the most innovative and forward-thinking minds in coaching, so the adjustments won’t come easily for the players on the roster, especially Williams, as the quarterback has the most to learn. However, having talents like Loveland will make the job easier as they grow together in the future. 

"What I can gather from the walkthroughs, from the meetings, is he's very professional," Johnson said of the rookie tight end. "He takes everything seriously. I think he's going to fit in really well once we start getting him to go full speed. I know coach [Jim] Dray's said to me numerous times how impressed he is for the types of questions he's asking at his young age."

Loveland is a dynamic target with his speed, athleticism, and flexibility, but those qualities will only take you so far in the NFL. Loveland’s attention to detail and dedication to his craft on the mental side of the game will only help him when he’s going through live action and, in turn, help Caleb Williams as he looks to take a major step towards becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the league. 

May 9, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) smiles during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas H
May 9, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) smiles during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"We've loaded him up," Johnson added. "We're tried a number of different things: long play calls, multiple plays at the line. Tempo. We've dabbled here, there and everywhere really throughout the springtime. Some come a little bit more natural than others for him, but I do think we've seen him get better in really all facets."

Williams is learning and improving. Loveland is getting healthy and impressing with his professionalism. Both players are right on track, according to coach Ben Johnson. 

