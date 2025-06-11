USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Expectations Compared To Ohio State, Alabama Crimson Tide
The USC Trojans have a strong winning history but have been in a slump for the past couple of years. The last time the Trojans won at least 10 games was in 2022, USC coach Lincoln Riley’s first year with the program.
Riley came to USC with high expectations, but in 2023 the Trojans finished with an 8-5 record and in 2024 the team had a 7-6 record. Coming off a disappointing season, winning just five Big Ten conference games, former college football analyst, Urban Meyer voiced his disappointment while speaking to Colin Cowherd.
Cowherd asked Meyer if Riley’s job is safe long term, or if it is time for Riley to be on the hot seat. While Meyer does not want to say a coach should be fired, he agrees that USC is not performing to the standard the program should.
“I guess the way I’ve always looked at USC is I equate them to Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, and Florida,” Meyer said. “I’ve always looked at USC as one of the top five jobs in America. So, I’ve got a lot of respect for Lincoln Riley, and I promised myself I would never call for jobs - because I’m not gonna do that.”
“However, when seven, eight wins is acceptable at USC, that’s when I don’t know. I don’t agree with that.”
While Urban did not call for Riley’s job, he reiterated that eight wins is not enough. The USC Trojans should be College Football Playoff contenders, and push for a National Championship as a program with a rich history. It has been over 20 years since USC has won, and there is pressure to get back there.
MORE: Big Ten Coach Makes Bold Prediction For USC Trojans' Defense
MORE: Lincoln Riley Turns Heads With Extravagant Recruiting Visit Dinner, Red Carpet
MORE: Why 4-Star Recruit Peyton Dyer Committed To USC Trojans Over Georgia, Penn State
“I think you take a five-hour net and drop it on USC and you see the best players in the country,” Meyer continued. “They have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country right now. Shouldn’t they have that every year?”
The USC Trojans drastically stepped up its recruiting efforts with the class of 2026. The class ranks No. 1 in the nation, per On3, and the program is still heavily recruiting the top prospects.
The incoming class of 2025 is ranked No. 15 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten, but the Trojans have key players coming in. Two of the top recruits joining this season are five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.
Stewart is one of the top recruits in the nation coming in and is expected to make an immediate impact on the team once he takes the field. While Longstreet will be waiting until he takes over as the starting quarterback he has high potential coming in and is expected to lead the Trojans to success in the future.
In the 2026 class, USC received a commitment from four-star quarterback Jonas Williams. Williams is set to take over for Longstreet, and the Trojans should have the quarterback position set for several years. With USC’s recruiting momentum, the team is expected to take a step forward.
“I think they’re gonna have a great year and I think we’re not gonna have to [have] this conversation,” Meyer said. “But go 8-5 at Ohio State and see what happens.”