College Football Insider Releases 'Blue Bloods' List: Texas, Alabama, USC Trojans

Which college football programs have enough history to be considered the "Blue Blood" teams of the sport? The USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas Longhorns were among the 12 latest programs to make the cut.

Charlie Viehl

Oct 22, 2005; Seattle, WA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with quarterback #11 Matt Leinart after the Trojans defeated the Washington Huskies 51 to 24 at Husky Stadium.
Oct 22, 2005; Seattle, WA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with quarterback #11 Matt Leinart after the Trojans defeated the Washington Huskies 51 to 24 at Husky Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The topic of "Blue Bloods" in college football is a rather contentious one, with fans of college programs across the country arguing over the actual definition of a "Blue Blood" and which schools are in the exclusive club.

On3's Andy Staples recently joined the argument and released his list of the 12 "Blue Boods" in college football. Expected programs like the USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas Longhorns, and more made the cut.

Texas Longhorns Steve Sarkisian Blue Blood College Football SEC USC Trojans Alabama Michigan Notre Dam
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during a press conference at AT&T Stadium prior to the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 9, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College Football Blue Bloods

Here is the full list from Staples (alphabetical order):

  • Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Florida State Seminoles
  • Georgia Bulldogs
  • LSU Tigers
  • Miami Hurricanes
  • Michigan Wolverines
  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  • Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Oklahoma Sooners
  • Tennessee Volunteers
  • Texas Longhorns
  • USC Trojans
Nick Saban on the ESPN Gameday set at Rose Bowl Stadium.
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Nick Saban on the ESPN Gameday set at Rose Bowl Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Blue Blood Criteria:

Staples also revealed the criteria that he used in selecting the top-12 "Blue Blood programs:

"Top 15 in program win percentage (Minimum 750 games). At least one national title in two of three eras (AP or Coaches poll in the two poll eras, winner of the final game in the Bowl Championship Series/College Football Playoff era)," wrote Staples.

Historical success is the ultimate eliminator when deciding a team's "Blue Blood" status, and USC has one of the richer histories in college football.

When discussing the Trojans' national titles, Staples included the 2004 season in his profile of USC. Staples also mentioned the 2003 season in which the AP voters did not align with the BCS, leading to split national champions.

The Trojans easily passed the win percentage threshold as USC ranks No. 7 all-time among college football programs when it comes to win percentage.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

When USC hired general manager Chad Bowden away from Notre Dame, Bowden spoke about the Trojans' history as a key factor in his decision to leave the Fighting Irish to work for USC coach Lincoln Riley in Southern California.

"USC, for me, it meant more to me. When I was a kid, I watched Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush. That was my team. Lendale White. [Dwayne] Jarrett. All of those guys. USC kind of held something in my heart. I think it’s the greatest city in the United States of America, Los Angeles. I think it’s the city of opportunity. . . . And I thought coming here, I could have the type of success that I want to have and I can be able to sustain it, and it’s a big reason why I chose USC," said Bowden.

Despite being one of the 12 "Blue Bloods" of college football, the Trojans have yet to appear in the College Football Playoff since it was introduced in 2014. Although there is optimism surrounding USC in 2025, the Riley and the Trojans are unranked in the preseason AP Top-25 Poll.

