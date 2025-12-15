USC Trojans Turn Heads With Re-Signing Announcements

The USC Trojans announced that the program re-signed running back Waymond Jordan on Saturday, and USC announced even more re-signings on Sunday. While Jordan’s return for another year is big for the program, that is not what has caught the attention of college football fans.

In the announcement about Jordan returning to the program, USC used the word “re-sign,” which shows the Trojans are embracing the new landscape of college football.

Former Escambia running back, and top junior college recruit, Waymond Jordan Jr. signed with the University of Southern California during a ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2024. | Ben Grieco/bgrieco@gannett.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordan chose to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft, returning to a USC offense led by coach Lincoln Riley. In the current landscape of college football, name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals play a role in players’ decisions on their future. The Trojans chose to be transparent in their post that not only did Jordan choose to return, but he has signed a new NIL deal to stay.

Waymond Jordan has re-signed with the USC Trojans. pic.twitter.com/hytKhKQqVk — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 14, 2025

While the details of the deal are not public, part of Jordan’s return likely includes an updated NIL agreement. After suffering an injury, Jordan’s draft stock could have fallen, and he will likely earn more money by returning to USC and have a chance to boost his draft position in 2026.

USC Adapting To New Landscape Of College Football

The post calling Jordan’s return a re-signing shows the Trojans are adapting and embracing the new era of college football. While it may seem out of the ordinary, players re-signing could become the new norm moving forward, as other programs may soon call it the same.

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches warm ups prior to a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

This is not the first time the Trojans have been candid on the landscape of college football. In 2024, Riley discussed how the program has to adjust to NIL, understanding that athletes have business decisions to make.

MORE: Alamo Bowl Prediction Reveals USC's Strengths and Weaknesses

MORE: USC Trojans' Biggest Advantage in Recruiting Four-Star Linebacker Toa Satele

MORE: Four-Star Defensive Lineman Makes Recruiting Announcement with USC, Texas A&M

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

“You’re still building a best team, but now the means of how you’re doing it have shifted completely. It’s a totally different mindset in doing it. Are we adapting? Certainly. Are some of the decisions we made a few years ago, would we have made those in this current climate? No, we definitely would have done different things,” Riley said.

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“We all knew this one coming some form, but I don’t think any of us could have predicted how quickly it’s changed, how fundamentally it’s changed, the whole college football world is trying to adapt right now, which I think for everyone is a little difficult to keep up with,” Riley continued.

The USC Trojans are committed to making the College Football Playoff and competing for a national title. To do that, the program has to adapt, and they are open to that.

The Trojans hired general manager Chad Bowden following the 2024 season, and he helped build the nation's No. 1 recruiting class. To earn some of the top commits, the Trojans had to put together NIL packages that would sway their commitment.

Now, USC is open about how they are building their roster, re-signing players. When the NCAA Transfer Portal opens, this is something college football fans may see more of.

Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite suffering an injury in October, Jordan was having a big season with the USC Trojans. Through six games, he totaled 88 carries for 576 yards and five touchdowns. Jordan had a high production level, averaging 6.5 yards per carry, helping lead an explosive USC offense. He also had seven receptions for 55 yards.

The Trojans have a talented group of players coming into the program through recruiting and could retain several playmakers on offense. With USC retaining Jordan, the Trojans' offense can pick up right where they left off in 2026 and earn a playoff spot.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES