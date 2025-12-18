Ed Orgeron Gets Real About USC Trojans Not Hiring Him As Head Coach

It has been a while since Ed Orgeron coached college football, let alone with the USC Trojans. Orgeron is an important part of USC’s history, and while he has gone on to win a national championship with the LSU Tigers, the former Trojans coach still acknowledges his time with the program.

Orgeron appeared on “Bussin’ With The Boys” and reflected on his career coaching college football. While speaking about his coaching career, he reminisced about his perspective on when the USC Trojans did not hire him as the team’s full-time head coach.

Nov 23, 2013; Boulder, CO, USA; Southern California Trojans interim head coach Ed Orgeron calls out before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In 2013, Orgeron served as USC’s interim head coach after the program fired coach Lane Kiffin. Orgeron served as the interim for the final eight games of the season.

“We beat, I think, Arizona, we go to Notre Dame, and we lose to Notre Dame,” Orgeron said. “Well, when I ran off that field, I took that job at USC like I was going to be the interim coach for a little bit. Okay, when I left that field, I said, you know that? F-that. I’m gonna be the head coach from now on. And we were on a tear, man, we won like, five games in a row.”

“The Friday before the UCLA game, [Pat Haden] brings me and my wife in, shows me the contract. It’s a $12 million contract back then for four years. He tells my wife to stay. We have a press conference on Tuesday. He’s going to hire me. Okay? My kids come, man, but we lose to UCLA, which is, I understand, we didn’t play well.”

USC’s Loss To UCLA Changed Ed Orgeron’s Coaching Path

Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron reacts in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans were 9-3 heading into the match-up against UCLA that season. The Bruins were 9-3 and ranked, but it was a bad loss. The Bruins won 35-14, and it was what changed the trajectory of Orgeron’s coaching path.

If the Trojans won that game, Orgeron was set to be the full-time head coach for USC. While Orgeron went on to win a national championship with the LSU Tigers, the former Trojans coach did not hide how much not getting that job hurt him.

MORE: Lincoln Riley Reveals Significant List Of USC Trojans Missing Alamo Bowl

MORE: Why LaNorris Sellers’ NFL Draft Decision Raises a Big Question for USC’s Jayden Maiava

MORE: Lincoln Riley Reveals Stunning Injury News About Freshman Jahkeem Stewart

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

“My kids get on the plane crying. My wife stays with me. He never calls me on Sunday … He told me he’s gonna call me Sunday night, full time … The call never came,” Orgeron said. “Next morning, I told my wife, I said, get us a plane, we’re going to go take care of some business. Me and him had a meeting. I slammed that door, and I told him, I said, beside the day my father died, this is the worst day of my life.”

Nov 1, 2013; Corvallis, OR, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Ed Orgeron is hoisted by players in celebration after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. USC defeated Oregon State 31-14. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC An Important Part Of Ed Orgeron's Coaching Career

Orgeron’s history with the USC Trojans goes beyond when he was the interim head coach. His first stint with the program was in 1998 as the defensive line coach. He was one of the few who were retained when former USC coach Pete Carroll took over the program. With USC, he continued to move up in his career, becoming recruiting coordinator and assistant head coach.

Despite being upset that the program did not hire him to be the head coach, Orgeron recalled meeting with the team and still urging the athletes to play hard for the USC Trojans.

“We have a team meeting,” Orgeron said. “It was like a funeral, because all the things I said I do, become like their father. They love me, my team. I said, you know this, USC is the best place for you. I still wanna pull for you. You are at a great place. They got a coach coming in. Ya’ll respect him.”

Oct 10, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans interim coach Ed Orgeron and quarterback Cody Kessler (6) celebrate after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans have not won a national championship in over 20 years, and it is interesting to imagine what could have happened if Orgeron had stayed as the team’s head coach. Perhaps USC would have won a national title with him, but after the loss against UCLA, everything changed.

Orgeron has not coached college football since the 2021 season with LSU, while the USC Trojans now have coach Lincoln Riley leading the team. USC did not make the College Football Playoff this year, but Riley is building a team that is trending upward.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES