WATCH: USC OL Courtland Ford Puts In Work In The Offseason

It may be the offseason, but that isn't slowing down freshman offensive lineman Courtland Ford from putting in work. The Texas native was filmed working on his craft during the holiday break.

Ford is 6'6" and 305 pounds. He was ranked the No.52 overall recruit for the offensive lineman class coming into college. The rookie made a solid dent in his first year with the Trojans, getting his first collegiate start against Washington State.

The Trojans faced a COVID-19 outbreak mid-season which took out starting guard Andrew Vorhees from the Trojans matchup against the Cougars. Ford stepped up and played 53 snaps at left guard. He was slated to serve as a backup tackle this year but showed versatility with his ability to play both inside and outside.

Back in November, Helton discussed Ford's progression detailing that the Texas star had "picked things up [quickly]" and "shown good physical maturity."

Ford was considered one of the best signees in USC's 2020 offensive line class. He was originally committed to the LSU Tigers, but then de-committed in June of 2019 to re-evaluate his options. Ford had offers from programs all around the country including Alabama, Purdue, SMU, Baylor, Florida State, and Colorado.

He ultimately decided to sign with the Trojans because of the transparency he received from the coaching staff and resources that USC had to elevate his body and talents to the next level. (Per USC SCOOP)

USC has parted ways with offensive line coach Tim Drevno, and as they start to rebuild from the top down, the Trojans will lean on younger talent like Ford to bolster up the offensive line and become more dominant as the years go on.

