Breaking: USC Parts Ways With Two Staff Members

Aaron Ausmus and Tim Drevno have parted ways with the Trojans.

USC has parted ways with two members of their coaching staff. Strength and conditioning coach Aaron Ausmus and offensive line coach Tim Drevno.

This news was confirmed by the LA Times.

Ausum joined the Trojans squad back in 2010, and was the head strength and conditioning coach for four seasons [departing in 2013]. He returned to the program in 2019 after working for other college football programs.

Ausum has been in the college game for awhile, he has worked for Idaho, Mississippi, North Texas, Tennessee and USC.

Tim Drevno came to USC in 2018 as the running backs coach and running game/pass protection coordinator. He moved over to coach the offensive line in 2019.

Although Drevno only had a two year stint with the Trojans, the progression of USC's offensive line was less than impressive. Since Callaway's departure, USC's offensive line has struggled to provide consistent blocking in pass protection and establish a solid run game.

In fact, the Trojans run game finished last in the Pac-12 and No. 120 nationally with 97.33 yards per game.

Although, Drevno can take credit for helping develop first round draft pick Austin Jackson and NFL draft prospect Alijah Vera-Tucker, one major critique of USC's offense has been the talent level on their offensive line. USC finished 2020 No.86 nationally allowing 15 sacks on the season.

USC is now back at square one searching for an offensive line coach and strength and conditioning guru who can help develop players to contribute to USC's efforts in becoming a national championship team once again.

