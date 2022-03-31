Spring Ball: USC Offensive Lineman Courtland Ford Dishes on 'Team Morale'

The redshirt sophomore enters his third season at USC.

USC offensive lineman Courtland Ford returns for his third season with the Trojans in 2022. Ford has appeared in ten games at USC, with eight starts at left tackle, and one at left guard.

All Trojans caught up with Ford after USC's Tuesday spring football practice. He discussed the team morale, locker room culture and personal goals for this spring.

“It’s going good,” Ford said when asked about the team morale.

“Everybody is coming together as one.”

To hear Courtland Ford's full interview, click the video above.

