USC Star JuJu Watkins Receives Impressive Honor From Sierra Canyon

Some players rise to the moment, and others are built for it. USC Trojans junior star guard JuJu Watkins has lived her basketball life in front of cameras, packed gyms, and national audiences and Friday night provided another reminder why.

At halftime of ESPN2’s Mission League boys basketball showdown between Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, Watkins’ No. 12 jersey was retired in front of a national television audience, with plenty of USC jerseys worn by the in-person crowd. The ceremony honored a high school career that redefined what dominance looked like at the prep level and made Watkins the first athlete, boys or girls, to have her jersey retired at Sierra Canyon.

A High School Career That Redefined the Standard

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald's All American West guard JuJu Watkins (12) dribbles the ball during the second half against the McDonald's All American East at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Before the ceremony, Watkins acknowledged the weight of the moment and what it represents for her as a young player that is still so early in her basketball journey.

"To be coming back and to be honored in that way, I don't really know how I'll feel," Watkins said “Probably just overwhelmed with gratitude and being able to reflect on my time at Sierra Canyon and see how far I’ve come since then.

That reflection is earned. Watkins was a national phenomenon long before she arrived at USC. Her prep résumé includes Gatorade National Player of the Year, Naismith National Player of the Year, and multiple CIF Player of the Year honors. As a freshman, she averaged 21 points and nine rebounds per game. As a sophomore at Windward, she jumped to 27 points per contest before transferring to Sierra Canyon for her final two seasons.

Why Watkins’ Legacy Felt Inevitable

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans basketball player JuJu Watkins was on hand as she was named the tunnel captain the the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

That move elevated her profile and her production. As a junior, Watkins averaged 25 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while leading the Trailblazers to a CIF State Open Division championship. Her senior season reached another level entirely. Sierra Canyon finished 31–1 as Watkins posted 27.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.5 steals per game.

The defining performance came on Jan. 31, 2023, when Watkins erupted for a career-high 60 points against Notre Dame Sherman Oaks on Senior Night. Later that season, Sierra Canyon was named girls basketball national champion by ESPN, cementing Watkins’ place as the most impactful player in program history. Sierra Canyon girls' basketball coach Alicia Komaki has always framed Watkins’ legacy as more than box scores.

“What makes JuJu special isn’t what she did but how she did it,” Komaki said after the ceremony. “She gave her heart to this place, she left her legacy and this is a reminder of her excellence.”

From Trailblazer to Trojan Icon

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Watkins carried that same edge and expectation into college. As a freshman at USC during the 2023–24 season, she shattered school and national records, scoring 920 points, logging 14 games of 30 or more points, and setting a program record with a 51-point performance. She became the highest-scoring freshman in NCAA history.

Her sophomore season only strengthened her case as one of the sport’s elite. Watkins averaged 23.9 points per game, became USC’s fastest player to reach 1,000 career points, and collected nearly every major individual award, including the Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award, and AP National Player of the Year honors. She also helped lead USC to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Even after suffering a torn ACL in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and opting to redshirt the 2025–26 season, Watkins views moments like Friday night as fuel for the future rather than simply a finite moment in time.

"This is just the beginning of what I'm hoping to leave behind," Watkins said. “To get this honor and still be playing is really cool... it definitely gives me motivation, continuing to attack my rehab and get back on the court.”

The jersey retirement wasn’t an ending. It was a checkpoint, one that confirmed what has been clear since Watkins first stepped onto a national stage. From Sierra Canyon to USC and beyond, she was always meant for primetime.