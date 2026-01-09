USC Trojans Recruit Luke Wafle Biggest Winner Of Navy All-American Bowl Practices

Members of the USC Trojans' recruiting class are starting to make their way to South Central ahead of Spring Camp, but some are participating in the Navy All-American Bowl, an all-star game for premier 2026 recruits in San Antonio, Texas.

A number of USC signees earned invites, including four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and five-star defensive end Luke Wafle to name a couple. Wafle, one of USC's highest regarded defensive end signees, have been turning heads with his strength and performance against some of the nation's best high school stars in the country.

USC Defensive End Luke Wafle Shows Out At Navy All-American Bowl

Penn State football head coach James Franklin takes a photo with recruit Luke Wafle and the Wafle family, including defensive tackle Owen Wafle (34), following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wafle is a five-star defensive end from New Jersey, and was a massive addition to coach Lincoln Riley's defense. His 6-foot-5 and 257-pound frame adds size and athleticism on the edge, and the No. 7 edge rusher in his class has proved it all week. Based on his performance, Wafle should be someone to watch immediately as a true freshman.

USC signee and @Rivals 5-star EDGE Luke Wafle doing what Luke Wafle does. Easy hand usage and pop to displace 2027 Mason Joshua.



Live Updates: https://t.co/wmgQSZAHVk pic.twitter.com/HzSEYelmuU — Cody Bellaire (@CodyBellaire) January 7, 2026

Playing for defensive line coaches Shaun Nua and Eric Henderson, Wafle joins a nearly fully-returned defensive line lineup from last season, with defensive tackle Devan Thompkins being the only big name to enter the portal. While Wafle’s age and lack of collegiate experience could require an adjustment period, defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart proved last season that elite athletes can make the jump.

His reps from practice at the Navy All-American Bowl are also another indicator that their will be no adjustment period, and that he is someone that could get reps right away on Nua and Henderson's line.

In Wafle's senior year alone, he recorded 99 total tackles, tackles for loss and 23 sacks. With someone like defensive end Kameryn Crawford returning, who led USC in sacks with 5.5 total, could work relentlessly next to a standout freshman like Wafle.

How Wafle FIts Into USC Defensive Line

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Stewart became an impact freshman, that should have been in his senior year of high school, the minute he arrived in South Central. However, Riley revealed he played with a fractured foot all year and had to get surgery in the offseason. Point being, a healthy Stewart with a fresh skillset like Wafle's are one of the many pairings that could be huge for USC's trenches.

What USC struggled with towards the end of the season was being aggressive on the line of scrimmage. While some games looked sharper than others, performances agaisnt Notre Dame and Oregon proved winning on the line of scrimmage was a much needed improvement.

How Wafle fits in? He's young, he's powerful, fast and large on the line that makes him an immediate threat. As long as he stays healthy next to standouts like Crawford and Stewart, he could be on an upward trend much faster than Trojan fans are expecting.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC returns Crawford, Stewart, defensive ends Braylan Shelby and Jadyn Ramos, as well as defensive tackles Floyd Boucard and Jide Abasiri. Boucard's performance against Purdue stood out immediately for the true freshman, but he was injured in October and missed the rest of the season. Abasiri stood out to fans against TCU in the Alamo Bowl despite the loss, and is a tackle USC fans are very excited to see next season.

Now, welcoming a strong freshman like Wafle into a llineup of returning defensive lineman is massive for the development, and could be the answer the power and strength that USC was lacking this season.

