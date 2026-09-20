Three Reasons Why College GameDay Should've Picked Oregon vs. USC

The No. 20 Oregon at No. 12 USC Sept. 26 showdown presents the highest intrigue in the Big Ten Conference. That contest sounds like its tailored made for ESPN College GameDay, especially in looking at the big personalities that fuel the matchup between the Ducks and Trojans.

Except the famed pregame show heads to Knoxville, Tennessee instead to see "who the real UT is" between No. 1 Texas and the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers, which once again gets College GameDay to stay within SEC country.

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Obviously, ESPN and Disney fulfilling its SEC partnership comes into play. Plus the fact Oregon at USC got picked up by NBC's Big Ten Saturday. But still, College GameDay can still head to Big Ten campuses, as there's no such rule in place barring Pat McAfee, Rece Davis, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit from being at a Big Ten school for pregame festivities.

Time to outline why this Oregon at USC showdown would've been perfect for ESPN College GameDay despite the snub.

Dan Lanning and Lincoln Riley Together

Since the Big Ten stretched out toward the West Coast, USC coach Lincoln Riley and Oregon coach Dan Lanning have sparked quite a new rivalry in the conference.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet each other after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both are also lightning rods for quotes, especially when both sit or stand next to one another.

But Lanning would've been grilled for Oregon's 84-0 walloping of Portland State from Sept. 18. Riley, meanwhile, would've answered if he's still feeling the heat despite the 4-0 start. Especially amid some notable defensive struggles the last two games on USC's side. The Trojans allowing 35 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights sounds off new panic in the Land of Troy.

But there's more attached to the Lanning and Riley angle. Perhaps Saban shares unique stories of his former assistant Lanning while on air. Maybe Riley has a never-been-told story on the 2018 meeting he had with Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide in the Orange Bowl. Or if both peel back the curtain on their real relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts, who left 'Bama for Riley's Oklahoma.

This sit-down would've featured great storytelling.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC Could've Proven its Real Fan Energy

Out of all the ranked teams for 2026, USC seems like it deals with the worst scrutiny for its fanbase.

The Trojans already played in front of a scarce crowd for the week zero opener against San Jose State. The Friday primetime showdown with Fresno State that kicked off after 6 p.m PT featured lots of empty seats too. Even the week three Louisiana contest, played after 8 p.m. PT, never drew a sold out crowd.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yet Oregon at USC is sold out which helps silence the national critics who accuse Trojan fans for not filling the stadium.

Those same USC fans can show their rabid energy ahead of the game while also being in a flock of visiting Ducks fans.

Oregon at USC Rises as Perfect Celebrity Game

Oregon and USC are two programs that feature a deep celebrity fan following.

Actor Ty Burrell of Modern Family fame is a well-established Duck fan. Same with legendary actor Sam Elliott, who attended the University of Oregon. The Ducks even feature Hip-Hop representation through legendary rapper Big Boi of OutKast, whose son played at Oregon from 2019 to 2021.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Cash Jacobsen (63) and defensive tackle Braeden Jones (44) celebrate with teammates during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But USC is glutted with its own deep celebrity following. Featuring famed director George Lucas, actor Will Ferrell, plus rapper/actor/producer Snoop Dogg. The latter would've been the perfect celebrity guest picker given his persona and personal tie-in to the college game through his USC fandom and Youth Football League.

Yet NBC more than likely will get the cameras focusing on the celebrity figures who pull up. But Oregon at USC would've handed ESPN College GameDay lots of conversations, including if the losing team becomes officially eliminated from both the conference title and College Football Playoff race.

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