Oddsmakers Set Surprising Line for USC Trojans vs. Oregon

In Week 4, the No. 12 USC Trojans will face the No. 21 Oregon Ducks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in one of their biggest games of the season. The Sept. 26 result might determine whether both teams make the College Football Playoff.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley looks to secure his first win over Dan Lanning and the Ducks as USC hopes to snap its four-game losing streak against Oregon, a streak dating back to 2019. With the game on the horizon, betting odds have been updated for the Sept. 26 clash between the Trojans and Ducks.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the latest FanDuel Sportsbook betting odds, the Trojans are 1.5-point underdogs against the Ducks. Depending on the Trojans' result in Piscataway on Saturday against Rutgers, the pressure is likely more on Oregon.

USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks Path to College Football Playoff

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The season has not started the way many expected for the Ducks, who entered the year ranked No. 2 and among the top contenders to win the national championship.

However, a poor showing in the season opener against the Boise State Broncos and a shocking 39-31 road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys have caused the Ducks to fall all the way to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 poll and have raised questions about whether they will make the CFP and compete for their coveted first national title in program history.

Before facing the Trojans on Sept. 26, the Ducks will face the Portland State Vikings from the FCS in what should be a dominating bounce-back win at Autzen Stadium.

While the Trojans beating the Ducks would increase their CFP chances, a close loss wouldn’t completely damage their hopes, as there will still be plenty of opportunities on USC’s schedule to earn signature wins, including against the No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10), No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), and No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14).

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A loss for the Ducks, however, could completely dismantle their chances, as they would likely need to win out to make the CFP. According to ESPN’s CFP predictor entering Week 3, the Trojans have a 26 percent chance of making the playoff, which is fourth in the Big Ten behind the Ohio State Buckeyes (74 percent), Indiana Hoosiers (63 percent), and Penn State Nittany Lions (30 percent).

Quarterback Matchup Between Dante Moore and Jayden Maiava

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The deciding factor in the Week 4 matchup at the Coliseum will be the quarterback matchup between Dante Moore (Oregon) and Jayden Maiava (USC). Despite Moore’s poor showing against Oklahoma State, the Oregon star is still considered one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten and in the country.

Leading the Ducks to a win over the Trojans on Sept. 26 could help Moore get himself back into the Heisman Trophy race. Maiava, however, is looking to continue building his case to be a Heisman Trophy contender, and a win over the Ducks would help improve those odds.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Trojans' first three games of the season against the San Jose State Spartans, Fresno State Bulldogs, and Louisiana Ragin Cajuns, Maiava has recorded Heisman Trophy numbers, throwing for 896 yards, 10 touchdowns, and one interception, while completing 80.7 percent of his passes.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, his performance in the Trojans' biggest games of the season will dictate his Heisman Trophy chances, and the matchup against the Ducks is Maiava’s first test. Given how both teams’ defenses have shown their flaws, Oregon and USC’s offenses should have no problem scoring, and the game may come down to whichever team’s defense makes a crucial stop in what could be a high-scoring offensive game.

The Ducks and Trojans will kick off at the Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC. Can the Trojans end their losing streak against Oregon and ruin the Ducks' CFP chances?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.