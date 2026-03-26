Danny Lang Commitment Pushes USC Recruiting Class Ranking Past Rival

The USC Trojans football program has a proud history of landing some of the top talent from Mater Dei High School in nearby Santa Ana, California, and Wednesday night, that tradition continued as the Trojans landed another top talent to their 2027 recruiting class.

Four-Star Mater Dei cornerback Danny Lang committed to the Trojans over the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes. Lang is just the latest 2027 recruit to commit to USC over Oregon. On Mar. 14, four-star Cathedral Catholic ATH Honor Fa’alave Johnson committed to the Trojans over the Ducks, adding another talented California prospect.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lang is rated as the No. 7 cornerback nationally and No. 6 overall player in the state of California, per 247Sports. Lang’s commitment to USC adds another talented piece to coach Lincoln Riley’s 2027 recruiting class. Following the recruitment of the No. 1 class for the 2026 recruiting cycle, Riley looks to build off that success, and with the commitment of Lang, the Trojans seem to be on the right track.

USC's 2027 Recruiting Class Rank With Lang Commitment

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following Lang’s commitment to USC, the Trojans rose to the No. 6-ranked 2027 recruiting class, per On3's Industry Football Team Rankings. The Trojans jumped their arch-rival, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, following Lang's commitment. In addition to Fa’alave Johnson, Lang joins several other talented commits as part of USC’s 2027 recruiting class.

Other top recruits for the Trojans include a duo of four-star wide receivers, Quentin Hale and Eli Woodard, both of whom are California natives. Four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington from IMG Academy is a commit who could have a massive impact on the future of USC’s secondary, alongside Lang. All three players are rated four stars, per 247Sports.

Three–star defensive lineman commit Isaia Vandermade from Santa Margarita High School in California rounds out what is an impressive 2027 recruiting class so far for the Trojans.

Can Top Recruiting Classes Help USC Reach Its Championship Goals?

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While top recruiting classes are great for USC’s direction as a football program, they won’t be remembered unless it results in the Trojans making the College Football Playoff and competing for a championship, an accomplishment yet to be reached entering the fifth season of Riley’s coaching tenure.

The arrival of the No. 1 2026 recruiting class to Los Angeles this fall has many believing that the upcoming season could define Riley’s tenure at USC. The Trojans remain one of the most historic programs in college football that has yet to make the CFP, and USC fans are desperate for Riley’s group to reach that stage.

Despite the ups and downs of the last four seasons, Riley has promised the Trojan fanbase that the addition of Lang and several other recruits in USC’s two upcoming recruiting classes may be the final piece to the puzzle for the Trojans to reach their championship goals.

USC is scheduled to open its 2026 season on Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the San Jose State Spartans.