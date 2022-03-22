Skip to main content

USC's Dave Nichol Steps Away, Focusing On 'Private Medical Matter'

An unexpected coaching change occurs within the Trojans program.

USC inside wide receivers coach Dave Nichol is stepping away from coaching duties to focus on a private medical matter, the school announced Monday.

Nichol was hired by USC head coach Lincoln Riley in December, to serve as the teams inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. Before coming to USC, Nichol's spent time at Mississippi State, Washington State, East Carolina, Arizona, Baylor and Texas Tech.

USA TODAY 

USA TODAY 

Offensive analyst, Luke Huard, who joined the program in February, will indefinitely serve as the teams interim inside wide receivers coach. 

Haurd spent the past three seasons as an offensive analyst at Texas A&M. He also had stints at Sacramento State (co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach), Georgia State (offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach) and Illinois State (quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USC football kicks off their 2022 spring camp on Tuesday, March 22.

[READ: USC Football Players With Massive Potential Ahead Of Spring Camp]

[READ: USC 2022 Spring Camp: Three Things To Watch]

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17381130
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. Reacts To Matt Ryan Trade

By Claudette Montana Pattison5 hours ago
USATSI_10504644
Football

USC 2022 Spring Ball: Three Things To Watch

By All Trojans Staff10 hours ago
USATSI_15392365
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Ex-USC QB Matt Barkley Signs New NFL Contract

By All Trojans Staff11 hours ago
USATSI_17153905
TROJANS IN THE PROS

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Pittsburgh 'It Was An Honor'

By All Trojans StaffMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17924067
Basketball

USC Men's Basketball Eliminated From NCAA Tournament Following Miami Loss

By All Trojans StaffMar 18, 2022
USATSI_17518239
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster Signing With AFC West Team

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 18, 2022
USATSI_17919423
Basketball

How To Watch: USC vs. Miami, NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 18, 2022
USATSI_17870518
Basketball

NCAA Men's Tournament: POTUS Has Unfavorable Prediction For USC Hoops

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 18, 2022