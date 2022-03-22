An unexpected coaching change occurs within the Trojans program.

USC inside wide receivers coach Dave Nichol is stepping away from coaching duties to focus on a private medical matter, the school announced Monday.

Nichol was hired by USC head coach Lincoln Riley in December, to serve as the teams inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. Before coming to USC, Nichol's spent time at Mississippi State, Washington State, East Carolina, Arizona, Baylor and Texas Tech.

Offensive analyst, Luke Huard, who joined the program in February, will indefinitely serve as the teams interim inside wide receivers coach.

Haurd spent the past three seasons as an offensive analyst at Texas A&M. He also had stints at Sacramento State (co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach), Georgia State (offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach) and Illinois State (quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator).

USC football kicks off their 2022 spring camp on Tuesday, March 22.

