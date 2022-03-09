USC Players To Watch With Massive Potential Ahead Of Spring Camp

USC football's 2022 spring camp is right around the corner.

Now it's no secret that this offseason things will look much different. Not only did USC hire a new staff under head coach Lincoln Riley, but the roster turnover has been nothing but astonishing.

Riley brought in thirteen new players through the NCAA transfer portal which includes DL Earl Barquet , CB Mekhi Blackmon, WR Terrell Bynum, RB Travis Dye, OT Bobby Haskins, OLB Romello Height, RB Austin Jones, ILB Shane Lee, CB Latrell McCutchin, WR Brenden Rice, DL Tyrone Taleni, QB Caleb Williams, and WR Mario Williams.

Out of the group here are three players to keep your eyes on as spring ball approaches.

No. 1 - QB Caleb Williams

Let's start with the obvious, quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams comes to USC from Oklahoma, where he spent one season under Lincoln Riley. Last season he threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns and is touted as one of the top QB's in the nation.

Yes, Williams is familiar with Riley's coaching style and playbook, but he will need to start developing chemistry and relationships with his new offensive weapons. Spring ball will be an excellent opportunity for Williams to start creating those bonds on and off the field.

No. 2 - RB Travis Dye

The Trojans are looking for a true No. 1 tailback following the departure of running back Keaontay Ingram for the NFL Draft. The good news is, Oregon transfer Travis Dye has been nothing short of exceptional during his time in the Pac-12 conference.

Last season, Dye had 211 carries, 1,271 yards and 16 touchdowns and led Oregon with 46 receptions. Dye also brings veteran experience to the table, playing four seasons with the Ducks.

Spring camp will be an excellent opportunity for Dye to see if he can establish himself as a starter among Stanford transfer Austin Jones and returning tailbacks Darwin Barlow and Brandon Campbell.

No. 3 - WR Mario Williams

USC will look to replace the lost production of wide receiver Drake London in 2022, after he declared for the NFL Draft in December. Mario Williams saw the field last season at OU, and finished his freshman campaign with 35 receptions, 380 yards and four touchdowns.

Williams has already built on-field chemistry with Caleb Williams during their time at Oklahoma. The question now remains, will that chemistry continue in Southern California?

