UCLA At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Claudette Montana Pattison

The countdown is on. We are 24 hours from the crosstown rivalry in Los Angeles, CA and as of now the game is a go. USC is coming off of a solid victory over the Washington State Cougars (38-13) after exhibiting excellent play on both sides of the ball on Sunday.

Coach Helton mentioned that on offense, the focus this week would be working on USC's ground game. After finishing the last week's game with a total number of five rushing yards by the running back group, the Trojans will look to pick it up. As the Trojans prepare to take on a competitive UCLA defense, there are a few guys Graham Harrell and Kedon Slovis need to be aware of. 

Here are three players on UCLA's defense that USC fans need to know.

 (S) Stephan Blaylock

Blaylock is a junior and California native from St.John Bosco high school. He leads the Bruins in tackles this season with 34 total. Blaylock is a returning starter for the UCLA Bruins, he started in all 12 games at the safety position last year and is an aggressive talent. Last season, he ranked 18th in the NCAA in solos (5.4/g) and had 11 stops against USC.

(LB) Caleb Johnson

To date, Johnson has 29 tackles, 6 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FR on the 2020 season. Last week he led the Bruins with a career-best 10 tackles in their victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils. To add, he accumulated 2.5 tackles for loss with two sacks. Johnson is incredibly skilled at pressuring quarterbacks yet anticipating running backs in pass protection. This is one guy that Graham Harrell needs to keep an eye on come Saturday.

(DL) Osa Odighizuwa

Odighizuwa is the heart and soul of UCLA's defensive line. He is the brother of former UCLA Bruin and NFL talent Owa Odighizuwa who was drafted in 2015 by the NY Giants. 

Odighizuwa ranks second for UCLA sacks and TFLs with four sacks and six TLFs. In 2019, the lineman recorded 10 tackles for loss, which was the most by a Bruin interior lineman since Kenny Clark (Green Bay Packers) who accumulated 11 in the 2015 season. Expect to see this 6'2", 279 pound lineman, try to get after Kedon Slovis early and contain USC's ground game. 

