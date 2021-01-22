Everything You Need To Know About USC's Newest Transfer Portal Pick Up

K.D Nixon is the newest addition to the Trojans offense.

Colorado's K.D Nixon is headed to Southern California. The senior wide receiver has spent four seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, but will spend his last year of eligibility with the USC Trojans next season.

Nixon took to Twitter to announce the news after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal last Wednesday.

Nixon is the third Transfer Portal pickup that USC has gained along with defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher [Alabama] and safety Xavion Alford [Texas]. Prior the the Pac-12 conference pressing the resume button on having a 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, Nixon declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, but opted back in for his senior season.

The Texas native did not see as much play action as he had hoped for this year. Beyond that fact that Colorado had three games canceled this season, he only tallied 15 receptions in 2020. USC is historically known as WRU, and Nixon will look to join Graham Harrell's pass heavy offense to improve his draft stock for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Nixon is wasting no time getting into the mix at USC. The former Buff tweeted USC QB Kedon Slovis on Friday citing, "Let’s get activeeee".

Slovis replied, "Welcome to the family!"

While the wide receiver depth at USC is already stacked, Nixon will provide solid veteran experience and leadership over a young receiving group. The loss of starters Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns to the 2021 NFL Draft creates some more opportunity for Nixon to come in and make an immediate impact; given that he impresses Helton, Harrell and WR coach Keary Colbert in spring camp.

Returning for the Trojans next season is sophomore Drake London, redshirt freshman Bru McCoy and freshman Gary Bryant Jr. The Trojans will also get back redshirt freshman Kyle Ford, who missed the 2020 season with a knee injury.

But don't forget about the Trojans new signees. USC locked in the commitments of four-star Mater Dei (Calif.) wideout Kyron Ware-Hudson, Texas star Joseph Manjack, and Las Vegas (NV) recruit Michael Jackson III as part of the 2021 class.

Although there is plenty of depth and competition in the wide receiver room. Nixon's veteran experience in the Pac-12 serves as an advantage for him as he begins his journey at USC.

In Nixons four-year college career he has accumulated 104 receptions, 1,205 yards, and seven touchdowns.

