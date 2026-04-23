Dez Bryant Turns Heads While Ranking USC Receivers Before NFL Draft

Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant has a bold take when it comes to USC Trojans wideouts in the 2026 NFL Draft. USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is projected to be the first Trojan taken off the board, but Bryant would go in another direction.

Dez Bryant Ranks Top Wideouts in 2026 NFL Draft

Nov 12, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) on the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images | Jason Getz-Imagn Images

Dez Bryant ranked his top five wide receivers in the 2026 draft. Here are his rankings:

1. Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State)

2. Carnell Tate (Ohio State)

3. Ja’Kobi Lane (USC)

4. KC Conception (Texas A&M)

5. Makai Lemon (USC)

What immediately stands out on this list is the ranking of the USC wide receivers: Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Lemon is ranked as the No. 13 overall player in the 2026 class and is projected as a first round pick. Lane on the other rank is ranked as the No. 120 overall player in the class and is a projected 4th round selection.

“I promise 8 (Lane) is the steal of the entire draft,” Bryant posted on his X account. “Lane is more NFL ready than Lemon. I think Lemon has to find himself in the right situation to excel at the next level.”

Bryant further went into why he believes that it will be more difficult for Lemon to do well in NFL, citing his 5-11 height.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“If you’re under six feet. Steve Smith, St. Brown, Santana Moss. Those little guys are different…and I haven't seen many like them lately,” Bryant posted on X. “Lemon was a great offensive weapon schematically in college. We’ll have to see if it translates. He deserves a chance to prove himself. He won the Biletnikoff.”

I really hate to be that guy..but Lane is more NFL ready than Lemon. I think Lemon has to find himself in the right situation to excel going into the next level..that's part of my evaluation. Looking at these guys..you have to have a different type of attitude and skill set to… https://t.co/xg7DuW7Fcj — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 23, 2026

Dez Bryant played in the NFL from 2010-2020. He is most well known for his time with the Dallas Cowboys from 2010-2017. Bryant was a three-time Pro Bowler and made First-team All Pro in 2014. For his career, Bryant had 537 receptions for 7,506 yards and 75 touchdowns.

Prior to his NFL career, he played college ball for the Oklahoma State Cowboys from 2007-2009. The 6-2 Bryant was selected No. 24 overall in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by Dallas.

Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after scoring first half touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon is coming off an incredible 2025 season with USC. Lemon was top ten in the country during the regular season in receptions (79), receiving yards (1,156), and receiving touchdowns (11). He was named the 2025 Bilenikof Award winner for being the best wide receiver in college football.

Lemon was also named a Unanimous All-American and the Polynesian Football Player of the Year.

For his whole USC career from 2023-2025, Lemon had 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns.

Ja’Kobi Lane is 6-4 receiver that will likely not hear his name called at the draft until day two or day three. In 2025 with USC, Lane had 49 receptions for 745 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

For his three year collegiate career with USC that spanned from 2023-2025, Lane had 99 receptions for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.