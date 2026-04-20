How the USC Trojans Developed Their 2026 NFL Draft Class

Since USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley arrived in Southern California, USC has seen 14 Trojan prospects selected in the NFL Draft. The group of seven former Trojans selected in the 2024 NFL Draft was the biggest in any year under Riley, but USC's 2026 NFL Draft class could come close.

With a potential first-round pick in wide receiver Makai Lemon, USC is expected to fill the later rounds of the draft with names like defensive backs Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald, wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, tight end Lake McRee, and maybe more. With a number of Trojans about to take the next step in their respective NFL careers, take a look back at how USC developed this draft class.

USC Trojans Recruits

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon

Trojans wide receiver prospect Makai Lemon was part of USC's recruiting class of 2023, and he was ranked as the No. 50 recruit in his class, per 247Sports. Now considered a guaranteed first-round pick, Lemon capped off his USC career by winning the Biletnikoff Award, given to the most outstanding receiver in college football.

Lemon's route running as well as his strength at the catch point separate him as a future star in the slot in the NFL.

Ja'Kobi Lane

Former USC receiver Ja'Kobi Lane was also a member of the Trojans' 2023 recruiting class with Lemon.

Lane was rated lower by 247Sports, the No. 400 prospect in the nation, but he proved himself as one of the best receiver prospects in college football. His red zone production stands out as Lane caught 12 touchdowns during his sophomore season. In 2025, Lane finished with 49 receptions for 745 yards and four touchdowns, playing his way into Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Lake McRee

USC tight end Lake McRee could get selected in the later rounds of the draft, and he joined the Trojans as a three-star recruit in the class of 2021, the same recruiting class as former USC and Louisville quarterback Miller Moss.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) celebrates a first down during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

McRee's age and injury history could prevent him from being drafted, but he could be a valuable undrafted free agent.

Transfer Portal

Kamari Ramsey

USC safety Kamari Ramsey followed former Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn from UCLA, and Ramsey immediately became one of USC's leaders on defense.

His senior season was cut short due to injury, but Ramsey totaled 61 solo tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one interception, and seven pass breakups. A versatile safety, Ramsey is expected to be picked either on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft.

Bishop Fitzgerald

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

USC safety prospect Bishop Fitzgerald played two seasons with NC State before entering the portal and landing with the Trojans. A leader of USC's defense, Fitzgerald finished the year with 51 total tackles, 14 pass breakups, and 10 interceptions including one returned for a touchdown.

He arrived in Southern California as the No. 7 safety in the transfer portal, per 247Sports' rankings, and he leaves the Trojans as a projected Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft.

Eric Gentry

After linebacker Eric Gentry's four seasons at USC, it's easy to forget he started his college career with the Arizona State Sun Devils before transferring to the Trojans in 2022, the same class as current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

In his time at USC, Gentry totaled 149 solo tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions. His size makes him somewhat harder to project at the next level, but Gentry's production should be enough reason for NFL decision makers to use a draft pick on the talented defender.

Anthony Lucas

Defensive line prospect Anthony Lucas arrived on USC's roster by way of Texas A&M. After three seasons with the Trojans, he earned an invite to the NFL Combine, but his draft status remains unclear.

His production at the college level took some time to materialize, but he finished the 2025 season with 3.0 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 21 solo tackles in 12 games.

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