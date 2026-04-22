USC Receiver Makai Lemon's Final Ranking on Mel Kiper Jr.'s NFL Draft Board

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon is coming off an incredible 2025 college football season. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. revealed his final big board for the 2026 NFL Draft that gets underway on Thursday, April 23.

How high did Lemon end up?

Mel Kiper Jr. On Makai Lemon: “One of My Favorite Players”

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon is No. 11 on Kiper’s draft board and the third highest ranked wide receiver in the 2026 class.

“This kid is a warrior who plays with passion. I’d want Lemon on my roster,” Kiper said. “He snatches the ball away from his body in an attacking manner then runs with a fierce approach after the catch. He is one of my favorite players in the class.”

Lemon measured in at 5-11, 192 pounds at the 2026 NFL Combine. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Lemon’s total combine score of 83 ranked No. 3 among all wide receivers that were participating.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon spent all three of his collegiate football seasons with USC from 2023-2025. The former four-star recruit broke out on the national scene as a junior in 2025. In 12 games this season, Lemon had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards, and 11 touchdowns. His finished in the top 10 in the country in all three of these receiving categories.

He was named the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner for being the best wide receiver in the country along with being named a Unanimous All-American and the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.

Ja’Kobi Lane Next High Ranked Trojan

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The next highest ranked USC player on Kiper’s big board is wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. Lane is ranked No. 79.

Lane measured in at 6-4, 200 pounds at the 2026 NFL Combine. His total score per NFL Next Gen Stats 75 ranked 21st among all wide receivers that were at the combine. Lane played played his full collegiate career from 2023-2025 with USC. He had 99 receptions for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns in these three season. Lane was named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2025.

Lemon and Lane were key components of the high flying USC offense under coach Lincoln Riley and led by quarterback Jayden Maiava. USC's offense in 2025 averaged a Big Ten leading 465.5 yards per game. They also averaged the second most points per game in the Big Ten with 36.9. USC went 9-3 during the 2025 regular season. Lemon and Lane both opted to miss the Alamo Bowl to instead prepare for the draft.

There were no other former USC Trojans players ranked in the top 150 of Kiper's big board.

USC coach Lincoln Riley is now entering his fifth season and if he wants to get the Trojans to their first College Football Playoff in program history, it will have to be without Lemon and Lane. The good news for USC is that they will get starting quarterback Jayden Maiava back for another season in Los Angeles.

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