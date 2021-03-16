Report Reveals Why Markese Stepp Left USC Just In Time

The tailbacks odds of having a prominent role in Nebraska's offense are looking high.

Did Markese Stepp join Nebraska's football program just in time?

Well one college football writer certainly thinks so. But before we get into it, lets re-wind the clock.

Former USC Running Back Markese Stepp

When Stepp arrived at USC back in 2018, he immediately showed his power, strength, and drive. However, as the years went on he started to see less production on the field.

This was attributed by two major factors, USC's pass heavy offense and injury.

In 2018, he suffered a concussion and played less than four games allowing him to redshirt. The following year, Stepp only played in seven games due to a sprained ankle which forced him to miss the remainder of the 2019 season.

Stepp returned in 2020 as the leading rusher for USC's first two games with 135 yards and two touchdowns, however, injury struck again as he acquired a pectoral strain which forced him to miss the Utah matchup.

He only saw five carries against Washington State and one against UCLA. In his place, Vavae Malepeai began to emerge as the lead back for the remainder of the season.

In his three seasons with the Trojans the midwest native had 99 carries for 500 yards and six touchdowns between 2018 to 2020. Stepp finished 2020 with 165 yards which was good for 3.67 yards per carry and three touchdowns.

Stepp made the decision to leave USC after a tough 2020 season, and packed his bags to join the Nebraska Huskers.

[LOOK: Markese Stepp Details Transfer Decision]

"Im ready to put my best foot forward and bond with my teammates, [and] turn Nebraska football around" said Stepp.

"I chose Nebraska, No.1 for the coaches, they were genuine. Coach Frost [and] Coach Held they recruited me here. They thought I would be a huge boost for the offense, and I appreciated how real they were with me."

Stepp went on to mention that Nebraska is a "fresh start" after three years with the Trojans.

Well, as it turns out Stepp may have entered the NCAA transfer portal just in time.

According to Huskers Online publisher Sean Callahan, Stepp is a "near lock" to emerge as a key part of Nebraska's offense next season.

Although his numbers at USC were limited he is "Nebraska's most experienced running back heading into the 2021 season." [Callahan]

Callahan went on to write, "Over his career, he's had 13 runs of 10 yards or longer, while the five other backs on NU's roster have a combined just one run of 10 yards or longer. He's also averaged nearly 3.5 yards per carry after first contact, which is huge in Scott Frost's offense when you are talking about keeping the offense on schedule."

One big question that will always follow Markese Stepp is his ability to stay healthy. With his run style he can become prone to injury, which can create major setbacks for any football player.

However, if Stepp can continue to mature and develop as an athlete, you can likely expect him to take the field next fall and dominate in the Big Ten conference.

-----

-----

