Expert Reveals Why Talanoa Hufanga Isn't Making NFL Draft Noise

The junior safety declared for the 2021 NFL Draft in December, but has yet to make headlines despite a stellar 2020 campaign.

Talanoa Hufanga was arguably the heart and soul of USC's defense this past 2020 season.

He led USC in tackles (62), interceptions (4) and forced fumbles (2) and had three sacks on the 2020 season. The quick defensive back ranks third nationally in interceptions, 19th in tackles, and 16th in forced fumbles. To add, Hufanga had an interception in four consecutive games this season, and was the first Trojan to do so since 1996.

The stellar safety also earned various awards for his stellar play last season, being named to The Athletic, ESPN, USAToday, and the AP's All-American First Team list.

Despite his excellent 2020 season, there has been minimal NFL Draft talk when it comes to the junior defender.

The main focus has been on USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, who is projected to be a first round pick, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is who expected to go in the second round.

So why aren't we hearing more noise when it comes to Talanoa Hufanga entering the 2021 NFL Draft? College football analyst and expert Jim Mora Jr. explains.

"He is a great college football player, he really is." said Mora. "He plays with energy so your eyes are attracted to him when you're watching USC on defense. But, NFL scouts are looking for more than that. And I think one of their main concerns is his durability. The two broken collarbones, the shoulder injury all on the same side. I don't think the concussion injury he had is as big of a deal as the bone injuries the joint injuries. You have to question his durability."

Hufanga's injury history is a real concern for NFL decision makers. In 2018, Hufanga broke his collarbone for the first time against Arizona State. He broke it again in 2019, and missed the last half of spring practice that season.

But durability isn't Mora's only concern when it comes to Hufanga.

"The other issue is his speed. Football is a game of speed, you have to be fast...I don't think he demonstrates that great of speed. That being said I think there is a place for him in the NFL."

[For Full Analysis On Talanoa Hufanga's 2021 NFL Draft Profile Click The Video Above]

-----

You may also like:

[USC Defeats Utah in Double OT]

[USC HOOPS: John R. Wooden Recipient Revealed]

[Evan Mobley Sweeps Several NCAA and Pac-12 Awards]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com