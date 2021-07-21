Two USC Running Backs Named 2021 Doak Walker Award Candidates

This award is given to the top running backs in the country.

On Wednesday, USC running backs Vavae Malepeai and Keaontay Ingram were both named to the Doak Walker Award watchlist. This award is given to the nations top running backs.

Malepeai is a redshirt senior and has run for 1,503 yards on 301 carries with 17 touchdowns in his career. He has also caught 49 passes for 227 yards with one touchdown. Malepeai was a starter for the Trojans last season, and appeared in five games total. He was USC's leading rusher with 238 yards on 54 carries and three touchdowns last season.

Keaontay Ingram is a new addition to the Trojans' roster. The senior transferred from Texas after spending three seasons with the Longhorns. During his career at UT, he rushed for 1,811 yards on 339 carries with 11 touchdowns. He also caught 67 passes for 515 yards with six touchdowns.

According to the Doak Walker Award's press release:

"The Doak Walker Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935."

