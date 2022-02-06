Donte Williams Shares Honest Thoughts On Returning To USC

Skip to main content

Donte Williams Shares Thoughts On Returning To USC Football

Williams shared his thoughts on returning to USC under new head coach Lincoln Riley.

USC defensive backs/defensive passing game coordinator Donte Williams isn't focused on the past. Williams served as interim head coach in 2021, following Clay Helton's firing, and was the only coach retained on Lincoln Riley's new staff. 

Williams spoke with the media on Thursday for the first time this year, and explained his decision to stay at USC.

Williams on what he learned from last season as interim head coach:

“The past is the past, everything now is focused on winning championships around here.”

Williams on why he stayed at USC under Lincoln Riley:

“Everyday he is evolving, just like the times around us,” Williams said.

“As the head coach you can see his vision, and it’s constantly changing to evolve with the times. When you have someone around you that is extremely smart and that has done it before in the past at a high level, I’m sure he will continue to do that because of how he works as a person.”

Williams on what has changed the most under USC's new staff:

“I can’t say what has changed the most, but I can talk about what we are doing right now," Williams said. "All of these coaches have come in here and they are making sure they are building the proper relationships with players we already have on this team.”

Williams on the 'energy' surrounding USC on the recruiting trail:

“I wouldn’t say it’s a different energy on the [recruiting] trial. I can talk about the people on this staff, [and] the energy that they bring to this profession every day,” Williams said. “It’s the energy that the guys bring and at the same time the ‘want’ to be here.”

Williams was named USC's cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator in February of 2020. He enters his third year with the program in 2022, and was named Pac-12 recruiter of the year for the third consecutive time.

