USC Basketball: Three Lottery Teams That Should Consider Drafting Onyeka Okongwu

With the NBA Draft right around the corner (Nov. 18), rumors are heating up for the potential landing spots of the incoming rookie class. USC’s Onyeka Okongwu seems to be one of the most intriguing and tantalizing prospects the draft has to offer. He’s ranked as the sixth best prospect on Jeremy Woo’s Sports Illustrated Big Board, yet there seems to be no consensus on how high or low Okongwu will go.

It feels almost guaranteed the top five will be some order of James Wiseman, Lamelo Ball, and Anthony Edwardsb. Okongwu can easily be in the mix for a top-five selection, but it also wouldn't be surprising if he was selected outside of the top ten.

This is why the focus shouldn’t be on when he gets drafted, but where. We know he’s a lock to be taken in the lottery, but who drafts him will determine what kind of player Okongwu develops into.

So here are three lottery teams that would be a great fit.

#2 Golden State Warriors

The position the Warriors find themselves in is very reminiscent of the San Antonio Spurs in the 1997 NBA Draft. Both had championship ready rosters, yet they were picking at the top of the draft (Spurs No.1) because of injuries to their respective star players.

I don’t believe Okongwu will be the next Tim Duncan, which is not breaking any news. But he could have a similar effect.

Duncan not only extended the Spurs championship window with David Robinson, but also David Robinson’s championship window with the Spurs. Robinson was able to take a backseat to Duncan as he aged, while the Spurs franchise had their next star to build around.

Okongwu can help expand the championship window of the Warriors dynasty just like Duncan. His athleticism, ability to switch on defense, rebound, and run-the-floor as a big are just what the Warriors are looking for. If they can develop his jump-shot and playmaking ability in that offensive system, he might really be the next Bam Adebayo.

#3 Charlotte Hornets

Don’t let the No. 3 selection fool you. The Hornets were a competitive team last year, finishing as the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference. They just don’t have the experience yet to compete on a high level, having only one player over the age of 30 on the roster.

But they have an immense amount of young talent. Devonte’ Graham, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges and PJ Washington are all younger than 25, coming off of career season’s. The problem is, none of those players listed are bigs.

The Hornets most glaring weakness is a talented interior presence. Currently, their best big is former 4th overall pick Cody Zeller, who came into the league right as statuesque centers were being phased out. With only one more season under contract, the Hornets could be looking for an upgrade, so why not take a chance on Onyeka Okongwu.

He’s everything Frank Kaminsky and Cody Zeller weren’t. Okongwu can actually swat shots and make his presence felt on the defensive end, high pick-and-rolls with Graham or Rozier would be lethal knowing they have a guy that can finish above the rim, and you can keep him on the floor late in games.

Zeller has never even cracked 30 minutes/game on the NBA or college level, while Kaminsky did it once as a senior in Wisconsin. As a true freshman at USC, Okongwu averaged 30.6 MPG which illustrates his elite level conditioning and how well he fits in today’s NBA.

A young core of Graham, Rozier, Bridges, Washington, and Okongwu could put the Eastern Conference on notice as they grew and matured with each other.

#11 San Antonio Spurs

If Okongwu starts to fall in the draft, the Spurs will waste no time swooping him up. He’s a perfect fit for the franchise as they evolve into the new era of basketball.

With Okongwu and Lamarcus Aldridge, the Spurs can play both bigs at the same time, rotating the two between power forward and center. Okongwu can be the interior presence on defense, while attacking the slower big on offense. Aldridge will be able to rest a little more defensively as he enters his late thirties, but still punish the smaller bigs on the block offensively.

If Gregg Popovich chooses to coach another couple of seasons, with a Tim Duncan still on the staff, Okongwu will have no excuses to not be successful. Duncan and Aldridge teaching him all the dirty low-post moves that have been forgotten over the years, while Poppovich builds an offense that puts Okongwu in the perfect situations to succeed.

This might be the very latest Okongwu falls in the draft, but there might not be a better situation for him to maximize his talents.

