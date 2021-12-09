Drake London Declares For 2022 NFL Draft, Twitter Reacts

USC wide receiver Drake London declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Wednesday evening. The junior [Moorpark, Calif.] wideout announced the news on Twitter.

"To my coaches and teammates, thank you for pushing me each and every day. I would not be in the position I am today without you all," London said.

"I cannot wait to get started on the next chapter in my life. I'm extremely excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft."

USA TODAY

Many fans, media members and former USC Trojans took to social media to congratulate London on the news. Here are their reactions:

Pac-12 Networks Broadcaster, Yogi Roth

Former USC QB, Matt Leinart

Former USC WR, Coach Keary Colbert

USC WR, Kyle Ford

Former USC OL, Frank E. Martin II

USC Assistant OL Coach, Lenny Vandermade

-----

