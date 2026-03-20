USC Making Push In Danny Lang Recruitment After Delayed Commitment

The USC Trojans are one of three finalists to land the commitment from class of 2027 recruit, cornerback Danny Lang. The other two schools in the running are the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Lang was supposed to announce his commitment on March 21, but has since pushed that date back to March 25 via Instagram.

Danny Lang Delays Commitment

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Danny Lang is a 5-11 cornerback out of Santa Ana, California. He is rated as four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 7 cornerback in the class of 2027 per 247Sports.

As a junior for Mater Dei High School during the 2025-26 season, Lang had 31 total tackles, 10 passes defended, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery. His high school is just about 35 miles away from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans will try to use this close proximity to Lang’s home to their advantage. To this point they have, and have hosted Lang at multiple spring practices already this offseason.

With a few extra days in between now and Lang’s commitment, the Trojans are making a push. USC has had their eyes on the Mater Dei product for quite some time and offered him back in May of 2024.

Expert Prediction Favors USC

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rivals’ recruiting analyst Greg Biggins made a prediction about where Lang will commit to. He favors the Trojans at this point.

“He was a longtime Trojans lean who then shifted to Oregon in February. USC was able to get Lang on campus four times in a week and a half span to essentially put this one away,” Biggins said. “Lang had several visits set up for the next few months with a July commitment date planned but shutting it down early after his trips to USC has taken some suspense out.”

Biggins predicts Lang will commit to USC with a confidence level of 75 percent.

USC’s Recruiting Momentum

Offensive lineman Pepe Keenyi (#71) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

There’s not many programs that have the type of recruiting momentum that USC currently has. The Trojans are red hot on the recruiting trail. Coach Lincoln Riley brought in his best recruiting class by far since taking over at USC with the 2026 class. Per On3, USC has the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class.

This class is headlined by elite recruits such as edge rusher Luke Wafle, tight end Mark Bowman, offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, and defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield.

A factor that could play a major rule in securing another top class in 2027 is the performance by the 2026 team on the field. USC has their work cut out for them with a very difficult 2026 schedule.

Despite not having the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the non-conference slate this season, USC has a gauntlet to go through in Big Ten conference play.

This includes games against the three best teams in the conference from a season ago: the Indiana Hoosiers, Oregon Ducks, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. All three of these teams made it to the College Football Playoff in 2025, a place USC has still yet to be.

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