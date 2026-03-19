A USC Transfer Receiver Is Already Turning Heads In Practice

The USC Trojans spring ball practice has proven the talent of both the 2026 recruiting class and the newest transfers. Even with a massive group of 31 incoming freshmen and just 10 transfers already practicing, certain players have begun to separate themselves from the rest.

For the Trojans offense, USC brought in a highly-regarded transfer receiver in Terrell Anderson from NC State. Anderson transferred to USC with two years of eligibility remaining and has proven to be an asset to USC's offense.

Transfer Wide Receiver Terrell Anderson is Drawing Attention

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Trojans entered the offseason knowing a massive priority was to develop new wide receivers for returning quarterback Jayden Maiava, after former Trojans Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

After coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden clinched the No.1-ranked recruiting class with 35 total signees, their need in the transfers became minimal, but clear. If USC wanted to keep their same air-raid momentum from last season, a veteran wide receiver was going to be very important, and Anderson has the tools to be just that for Riley.

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the ball after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Anderson proved to be a dynamic wide receiver that can make an impact in just two seasons at NC State. Last season, Anderson notched 39 receptions for 629 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore. He recently opened up about his decision to transfer out west, and it came down to contributing to a program that develops talented receivers.

"I knew I wanted to end up at a place where things are going well and got a good offense where I feel like me and my teammates could thrive. Seeing what Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane and the other receivers the past couple of years. I feel like I could come here and contribute and help the team," Anderson said at spring practice.

How Terrell Anderson Fits Into Lincoln Riley's Offense

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What works really well for Riley is a balanced offense, especially with talented players and a fast pace of play within both the pass and the run game. Anderson has the chance to be a missing piece to rebuilding Riley's air-raid, with his physicality and has the ability to play on the inside or outside.

With wide receiver Tanook Hines building off a strong 2025 season finish, having what feels like two experienced receivers is a plus for both Riley and Maiava.

Especially with a challenging 2026 Big Ten slate ahead of the Trojans, utilizing the spring period and fall camp in August will be key to locking in the final lineup placements and number one guys. With the talent and size Anderson brings, he can compliment a short screen to help extend plays, or deliver a nuanced route to bring Maiava's arm strength to life. If anything, Anderson could be a jack of all trades in Riley's scheming.

Of course, the hunt for another true third wide receiver to compliment Maiava still remains a priority, but having a reliable pass-catcher in Anderson puts Riley one-step closer to developing a championship-caliber roster.

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