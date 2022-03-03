Drake London Reveals Honest Stance On Playing For Detroit Lions

USC wide receiver Drake London spoke to the media at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday in Indianapolis, Indiana. London spent three seasons at USC and declared for the 2022 NFL Draft in December.

London was asked about a potential reunion with former USC wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown in Detroit. The pair played together for two seasons at USC. While it's unlikely that the Lions would draft London at No. 2 or No. 32 overall, the 6'5" athlete called a potential reconciliation with St. Brown, 'pretty cool'.

“That would be pretty cool,” said London.

“Definitely a big brother right there. I was blessed enough to get in a room with him when I was younger and be there with him for two years. So he's definitely been in my ear, helping me through this process. I watched a lot of his games. For him to come up on the scene at the end was definitely something that he had to prove himself and I'm happy he did. It's an amazing confidence boost. At the end of the day. If you look down the line of all the SC receivers, I mean, you can say that they produce pretty well. So that's why I think that's why I picked that school, to get where I am right now.”

London finished his junior campaign with 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. He was a named to the Biletnikoff Award 2021 watchlist last season.

