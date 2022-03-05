Skip to main content

Insider Dishes On Big Development Involving USC WR Drake London & NFL Draft

Big things are ahead for Trojan wideout Drake London.

USC wide receiver Drake London spent the past week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. London opted out of combine workouts on March 23, but participated in meetings with teams and media sessions with reporters.

London suffered an ankle injury during USC's 2021 season, and has been on the road to recovery since late October. ESPN's Dan Graziano reports that London's 'rehabbing' process is going well, but he 'wants to give himself as much time as possible before working out for teams'.

London is expected to hold is own pro-day on April 5, and will 'test and do positional drills' according to Graziano. It's unclear at this time if he will run the 40-yard dash.

According to Los Angeles Times writer Ryan Kartje, London told reporters in Indianapolis that his ankle is about 85% recovered. He will continue to rehab his injury until his own pro-day next month.

London spent three seasons with USC before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. He finished his junior season with 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6'5", 210-pound wideout recorded 160 receptions, 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns total during his college career.

