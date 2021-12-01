USC WR Drake London Receives Huge Honor

USC wide receiver Drake London was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year by Pro Football Focus. This publication announced the news on Wednesday.

London put up monstrous numbers this season for the Trojans, tallying 1,084 receiving yards, 88 receptions and seven touchdowns. His 2021 season was cut short after fracturing his ankle against Arizona, but his impact on the field was tremendous.

London was also named a semifinalist for the infamous Biletnikoff Award, which honors the nations top wide receiver.

London is expected to be a top draft prospect in 2022, if he declares following Troy's 2021 season. NFL Draft Bible considers the California native to be a 'standout pass-catcher' for his size.

"Drake London has been a standout pass-catcher since his freshman season. USC lists the California native as 6’5”, 210 pounds. For his size, London is an exceptionally fluid athlete with impressive lateral burst and change of direction ability.

He possesses rare movement skills relative to his frame. In fact, the star receiver’s skill set extends far beyond that expected of a big-bodied wideout. London is a patient, advanced route runner who uses head fakes, body language and jab steps to force defensive backs into false steps or early hip turns.

The former two-sport college athlete has quick feet and loose hips to further enhance his route running. He also employs changes in gait and speed to lull defensive backs to sleep. As a result of his nuanced work before the catch, London is a consistent separator on breaking routes.

When he cannot find space, he can box defenders out at the catch point. Moreover, he has an impressive feel for zones and adjusts his speed to remain open when necessary. London also has stellar hands and regularly high points the ball. He routinely brings the ball in through traffic and while anticipating contact. In addition to his exciting pre-catch point skillset, London’s ability after the catch is special.

He is shifty with the ball in his hands and boasts an excellent spin move. Further, the former four-star recruit has notable power, contact balance and leg drive to run through or carry defenders.

Additionally, London is generally effective as a blocker thanks to his size and strength. When plays break down and the quarterback is forced to scramble, the receiver works to get open." [NFL Draft Bible]

