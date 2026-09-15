Elijah Paige Gives Honest Review of USC's Offensive Line Play

Veteran offensive lineman Elijah Paige made an appearance on Trojans Live on Monday, Sept. 14, to discuss the offensive line's performance, the role the veterans will have for USC’s first road game, how the line has adapted with to Kilian O’Connor’s injury and the culture shift brought in by director of sports performance Trumain Carroll.

Offensive Line’s Performance Through Three Games

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC offensive lineman Elijah Paige speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I think we’ve done a good job. I think obviously there’s a ton of things to clean up, but that’s how its always going to be,” Paige said about the offensive line. “You’re always striving for something better, but I think we’re at a good place to just continue to grow.”

Importance of Bringing Back All the Starters

“It's the only position in football where all five of you need to be on the same page. And if you’re not, bad things happen. Coach [Lincoln Riley] and [general manager Chad Bowden] bringing everybody back...all five of the starters from last season were able to come back. I think that was huge for us, huge for our confidence, huge for our team.”

Kilian O’Connor’s Leadership and how the O-Line Adapted to his Absence

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Tobias Raymond (73) snaps the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah absolutely, I knew he’d be a captain as well. He is our leader on our team,” Paige said about O’Connor being a team captain despite the season-ending injury. “He does an excellent job, even since he’s been hurt, he’s done an excellent just bringing guys together, just being the leader that he is.”

“There really was no adjustment. All spring, all summer, everything we did. They had everybody working different positions, so we were ready for anything to happen, regardless of who it was. [Tobias Raymond] has done a great job stepping in there and then obviously [Hayden Treter] and [Kaylon Miller] stepping in at left guard. They’ve also done an excellent job.”

Jayden Maiava’s Growth as a Leader

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) leaves the field after the first half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think when Jayden was getting started, he was just to himself. I wouldn’t say shy, but he was quiet. He was just to himself, he was like a lead-by-example guy. I would say now he’s grown a lot as a vocal leader. You’ll hear Jayden, you’ll hear him in the weight room, you’ll hear him on the field. In the huddle, he’s taken command of the huddle. I think that just comes with confidence and its his third year in the program.”

The Addition of Talented Freshmen

In the 2026 recruiting class, the Trojans brought in seven linemen:

Four-star tackle Keenyi Pepe

Four-star tackle Vlad Dyakonov

Four-star interior lineman Esun Tafa

Four-star interior lineman Breck Kolojay

Three-star tackle Kannon Smith

Three-star tackle Chase Deniz

Three-star interior lineman John Fifita

“It was great. All those guys have came in and done things the right way. So its easy to want to help those guys, to be there for those guys. They’re all ready to play. They’ve done an excellent job.”

Personal Development at Southern Cal

USC Trojans redshirt freshman offensive tackle Elijah Paige / Instagram | @elijahpaige_

“I think just my confidence. Obviously just playing college football, you start to build that confidence. I think just being here really...The game is slowing down for me, little by little.”

First Road Game of the Season

The Trojans will be facing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sept. 19. This will be their first road game of the season and kickoff Big Ten conference games. Since the team is budding with young starters, Paige and his fellow vets have had to step up and guide the freshmen during this unusual week.

“Yeah, as a veteran you’re ready for that. Us as veterans, we can really help the guys that haven’t been there really – Mark Bowman, Trent Mosely, Luke Wafle, the guys who are starting. Obviously its different playing on the road, it really is. Not only is it crowd noise, its a different feel. The routine is different, where you’re sleeping is different, on a plane is different. Everything is different, so I think as veterans this is a big week to step up and help those guys.”

Culture Shift at USC

Trumain Carroll was hired back in 2025 as the Director of Football Sports Performance. His impact has been instantaneous and has carried over into his second year.

“Its been huge. I think a lot of it comes from Trumain Carroll. He’s done an excellent job with us, not only in the weight room, but just instilling the standard that we set for ourselves. Its not a sometimes thing, its an always thing. Its always going to be the standard, and if you’re below the standard, that’s really not allowed. He’s held onto that.”

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