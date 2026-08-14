What Elite Quarterback Recruit Trey Wright's Commitment Date Means for USC Trojans

Three-star quarterback and USC Trojans recruiting target Trey Wright announced that he will reveal his commitment on Saturday, Aug. 15, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett on social media.

After recently receiving an offer from the Trojans, Wright is set to decide between USC, Oregon, Arizona, Kentucky, and SMU. With the SMU Mustangs as the only Texas school in Wright's finalists, it appears the three-star quarterback has intentions on leaving his home state.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to 247Sports' rankings, Wright is the No. 52 overall player from the state of Texas and the No. 48 quarterback recruit in the class of 2028. Additionally, Wright is currently the No. 419 overall prospect in his class when it comes to 247Sports' national rankings.

Receiving an offer from USC coach Lincoln Riley could boost Wright's star rating as the rankings continue to shift, but it appears as though the three-star quarterback is ready to end his recruitment before it takes off. What does his commitment date mean for the Trojans?

Trey Wright Trending Towards USC Trojans

USC coach Lincoln Riley is quite deliberate and methodical when it comes to recruiting the quarterback position, taking careful consideration before handing out offers.

While some schools treat quarterback recruiting like other positions and spread offers out around the country in order to cast a wide net, Riley takes a different strategy and narrows in on a handful of prospects that he wants to target.

For the 2028 recruiting class, though, Riley has less than a handful. USC has only officially offered Wright, which was announced by the quarterback on Aug. 8.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Less than a week later, Wright has scheduled his commitment date. Naturally, a lot of signs are pointing towards the Trojans landing their quarterback of the future.

Will Riley let his one quarterback offer slip through his hands? That feels rather unlikely.

Lincoln Riley's Quarterback Recruiting History

Riley has used the transfer portal to find a quarterback while at USC, namely former Trojans quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, but Riley's current starting quarterback transferred to USC by way of UNLV.

In addition to landing Williams and Maiava out of the portal, the Trojans also have freshman quarterback Jonas Williams on the roster, a member of USC's No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. Riley and company flipped Williams off of his commitment to Oregon, and the Trojans seem to be confident in his potential development.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the class of 2027, USC is expected to bring in a smaller group of recruits, and the Trojans currently do not have a quarterback committed. That could be the USC coaching staff signaling confidence in the signal callers already on the roster, or the Trojans could be active in the portal once Maiava departs for the NFL Draft.

Not every quarterback recruited by Riley has turned into a hit, though. The Trojans held a commitment from quarterback Julian Lewis before he flipped to the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders. USC turned to Jonas Williams as a result, but the jury is still out on both young quarterbacks.

Meanwhile, Riley's first quarterback recruit committed to USC, former five-star prospect Malachi Nelson, never panned out with the Trojans, eventually transferring to Boise State then UTEP and now Syracuse.

Wright is a unique target considering his star rating, but Riley has certainly earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to identifying talent and developing it at the quarterback position.

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