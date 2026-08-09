USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Offers First Quarterback Recruit in 2028 Class

Lincoln Riley’s resume when it comes to developing quarterback is unmatched in the sport. With that, the USC Trojans head coach has been incredibly diligent during the recruiting process when it comes to evaluating the position and ultimately offering scholarships.

USC offered just one quarterback in the 2027 class, Evangel Christian Academy (La.) four-star and LSU commit Peyton Houston. In the 2028 class, Riley offered his first signal-caller on Saturday night in Frisco (Texas) Lone Star three-star Trey Wright.

What Trey Wright Brings to the Table

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wright put up mind-boggling numbers in 2025. He accounted for a nation-leading 5,826 total yards and led his school to a berth in the Class 5A UIL state championship game.

He threw for 4,062 yards and 43 touchdowns, and rushed for another 1,798 and 16 touchdowns, which earned him MaxPreps Sophomore first team All-American honors. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound quarterback has a similar skillset as Houston but also another Texas native, who won a Heisman Trophy under Riley at Oklahoma, Kyler Murray.

Wright is a stellar athlete, he stars on the basketball court as well. He posted a video on social media of himself doing a between-the-legs dunk last summer and holds Division I offers to play basketball. Wright has great arm talent and throws a tremendous deep ball with accuracy and touch.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He can operate both within the pocket and out of structure. Wright is an elusive runner and has the speed to outrun defensive backs in the open field.

The Lone Star State native is rated as a three-star by every recruiting outlet heading into his junior year but is certainly a player that could continue to shoot up rankings with another prolific season.

Other 2028 Quarterbacks to Watch

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

How many quarterbacks the Trojans end up offering in the 2028 class, if any more, remains to be seen. But following the trend since Riley took over in 2022, it won’t be more than a handful.

Cass Technical (Mich.) five-star Donald Tabron II is set to come off the board on Aug. 15. Tabron visited and worked out at USC over the summer. He won a state championship in 2024 with Trojans redshirt freshman defensive back Alex Graham.

St. John’s Prep (Ma.) five-star Christopher Vargas announced his pledge to Ohio State on Saturday. The Trojans won’t stop pursuing quarterbacks even if they are committed to other schools. In the 2025 class, Husan Longstreet was committed to Texas A&M and in the 2026 class, Jonas Williams was committed to Oregon before USC flipped both of them.

Vista Del Lago (Calif.) four-star Josiah Boyd is a close one to monitor. Boyd was on campus in March to attend a spring practice and has a close relationship with several high-priority targets for the Trojans in the 2028 class and the local appeal is real. Boyd has locked in a gameday visit for USC’s season opener against San Jose State on Aug. 29.

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