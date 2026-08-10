USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Compared to Heisman Trophy Winner

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava can get lost in the shuffle when considering the high-profile quarterbacks returning to college football in the fall like Texas' Arch Manning, Ohio State's Julian Sayin, Oregon's Dante Moore, Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, and more.

However, Maiava flashed in his first full season as the USC starting signal-caller under Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, and Maiava led the Big Ten in passing yards with 3,711 yards, good for No. 5 in the country.

His untimely turnovers played a part in USC missing the College Football Playoff after the 2025 season, but the Trojans seem to have taken a step forwards as an entire program rather than relying on elite quarterback play from former USC star Caleb Williams or now Maiava.

Jayden Maiava Compared to Caleb Williams

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, a Big Ten coach compared Maiava to Williams, winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

"He has the ability to be a better runner than Lincoln's had. He reminds me of Caleb [Williams] in some ways. He's a good passer, he can run, he can throw, he's accurate and I felt like he was pretty poised back there. Guys were teeing off on him, he got hit and came back and stood back up in the pocket and kept making plays. He definitely can do that," the Big Ten coach told Rittenberg.

USC quarterbacks in the near future will be compared to Williams for better or for worse, but Maiava has a chance to lead the Trojans where the Heisman winner could not. Winning is the best way to make a Heisman campaign, though, and Maiava has an opportunity to prove himself to the country and lead USC to wins in some of the bigger games on the Trojans' schedule like Oregon or Ohio State.

Maiava showed off his ability to change the game in different ways, rushing for 6 touchdowns a season ago as USC's running back room dealt with injuries. While the Trojans' depth may be tested at wide receiver or along the offensive line, in 2026 Riley and the Trojans appear as well-positioned to contend for a CFP spot than any season since the former Oklahoma coach arrived in Southern California.

USC Trojans' Offensive Outlook

Maiava and USC's new wide receiving corps will be something to monitor on the offense, as true freshmen like Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley could play their way into the starting lineup alongside returning receiver Tanook Hines. Other returning receivers also have an opportunity to make some noise, including sophomores Corey Simms and Zacharyus Williams.

Five-star freshman Mark Bowman is likely to have an impact at tight end as well, so it's not like Maiava is short on pass catchers in 2026.

The season-ending injury to starting center Kilian O'Connor in fall camp hurts USC's offensive line, but the Trojans do have time to figure out a new combination of the best five offensive linemen with Tobias Raymond likely shifting to center.

Maiava and the offense may have some questions, but Riley and the USC quarterback have earned some of the benefit of the doubt when it comes to scoring. In 2025, the Trojans' scoring offense ranked No. 13 in the nation, and and average of 23.7 first downs per game ranked No. 12 nationally.

How About the USC Trojans Defense?

Defense has long been the question for Riley with the Trojans, and new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson could be the answer. If he is, how quickly can he have an impact?

Whlie USC did lose some defensive talent like safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald, the Trojans seem to have depth at nearly every level of the defense under Patterson. Defensive linemen Jide Abasiri, Alex VanSumeren, and Braylan Shelby are just a few members of USC's defensive front that bring needed experience. However, freshmen like Luke Wafle and Jaimeon Winfield could have an early impact.

The linebacker room has options with Desman Stephens returning as well as Washington transfer Deven Bryant joining the Trojans in 2026. In the secondary, Patterson may have an embarrassment of riches to work with.

Transfer cornerback Jontez Williams figures to have an early imapct, but young USC defensive backs like Alex Graham, Elbert Hill, and RJ Sermons are all vying for playing time. Meanwhile, the Trojans return Kennedy Urlacher and Christian Pierce with Carrington Pierce returning from injury.

Can Maiava lead this group to USC's first postseason appearance?

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